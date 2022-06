The Early Childhood Council for Yuma, Washington, and Kit Carson Counties (ECCYWK) works to increase the quality, accessibility, capacity, and affordability of early childhood programs across the three counties. To that end, the Council is trying to determine what the child care needs are in each of itslocal communities. They would like parents/families, businesses, and community members to fill out the following surveys:

