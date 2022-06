Like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green River Festival had to pause, shift gears and do a reset. Luckily for local music fans, the one thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of the festival lineup. Acts such as Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Guster, and Asleep at the Wheel are just the tip of a talented iceberg ready to glide through Greenfield from Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO