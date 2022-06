NORRISTOWN — The weather couldn’t have been for an event that put on display the best of Norristown. The Juneteenth Jubilee held Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Main and DeKalb streets was Norristown’s inaugural event marking the importance of June 19, 1865 — the day General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, TX proclaiming that “…all slaves are free…”. Black Americans in Texas declared the day a holiday and named it Juneteenth. More than a century later, on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

