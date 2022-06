Nerf's got you covered just in case you were in need of some nightmare fuel, and it's coming courtesy of every 10-year-old boy's favorite toy. An anthropomorphic collection of Nerf darts, the faceless Murph is the star of a multi-year marketing campaign titled “Unleash the Play in You." The only problem is that Murph doesn't really scream "fun" per se, as it would probably be more accurate to call them a terrifying mop wearing a bright orange basketball jersey and a pair of the ugliest shoes known to man.

