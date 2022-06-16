ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

OP-ED: Calculating your personal inflation rate

By Rebecca Worthington
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation at its highest level in four decades, you can calculate how you and your family are affected. What you eat, how much you travel and other spending habits are among the factors that can make it vary widely. To figure out how inflation is affecting you, here’s how to...

Daily Local News

Customers Bank opens new headquarters in Chester County

CHARLESTOWN TWP. — It was “opening day” for Customers Bank on June 15 as the financial institution marked the grand opening of its new headquarters in Charlestown Township, Chester County. To mark the occasion, Customers held a celebration at the 40 General Warren Blvd. location that included...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County judge honored with piece of Pennsylvania history

WEST CHESTER — A treasured piece of Pennsylvania history now belongs to a former Gawthrop Greenwood attorney who went on to make her own history as a Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge as well as Chester County President Judge. The law firm Gawthrop Greenwood and partner Kevin Holleran were pleased...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Two Chester County students win media and design competition

PHOENIXVILLE — Leah Kerry and Ashley Yang, two seniors from Phoenixville Area School District, have represented Chester County at the state level since middle school by competing in the Pennsylvania Media and Design Competition. The pair achieved a victory in 2018 after winning the National Championship for Middle School...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

LETTER: Gun reform starts with electing the right people

In the wake of the horrific mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo communities across Chester County and America have been calling on our lawmakers at every level to make gun safety a priority. As the mother of a rising high schooler, I’m concerned about the epidemic of gun violence in...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Kimberton Whole Foods donates $500,000 to area nonprofits

Kimberton Whole Foods recently reached a donation milestone of $500,000 through its Rounding Up at the Register program. The program allows Kimberton Whole Foods customer to give back to local non-profits in their communities by rounding their totals up to the nearest dollar when purchasing their groceries. Kimberton then matches all funds raised, doubling the total of its customers’ donations.
KIMBERTON, PA
Daily Local News

Hopewell Furnace commemorates Declaration of Independence

ELVERSON — The National Park Service and the Friends of Hopewell Furnace invite the public to join in commemorating the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2022. The annual formal commemoration ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. from the steps of Ironmaster’s House on...
ELVERSON, PA
Daily Local News

Schuylkill River Sojourn is a time for bonding

Many participants in this year’s 24th Schuylkill River Sojourn embark on the journey to spend time out in nature, to appreciate the beauty of the river, to make new friends and to reacquaint themselves with old friends from past sojourns. For Mark Cholewa and his son, Andrew, it has...
SINKING SPRING, PA
Daily Local News

With Tuesday’s solstice, summer officially arrives to region

KENNETT SQUARE — Summer returns to the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday. Nature is abuzz with beauty, birds are singing as the dawn rises each day, and thunderous lightning storms are ahead too. Of course, for youth, and perhaps most importantly, school is out-of-session. To be sure, there is plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Flowers make a big difference in Kennett Square

As a stream of bad news continually comes across the media, Kennett Blooms Floral Flash and the planting of the Meadowitos was just what our town needed. This has been a refreshing break and reminder that our everyday existence has flowers in many colors and varieties to enjoy; a reflection of qualities and vibrancy of nature’s energies!
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Juneteenth celebrated at Melton Center in West Chester

WEST CHESTER—A couple dozen Black small business owners and community organizations, along with several speakers, celebrated Saturday’s second annual Juneteenth Festival at the Charles A. Melton Arts and Education Center. Edwina Johns, with the United Way of Chester County, said the event was a day of education. “We...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Summer Carillon Concert Series returns to Valley Forge

VALLEY FORGE — Washington Memorial National Carillon at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge will present the 2022 Frank P. Law Summer Carillon Concert Series in July and August. The series starts on Wednesday, July 6, and features performers from America, including one of the world’s leading carillonneurs Belgian-born...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
Daily Local News

Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour set for June 25

PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Holiday House Tour Committee has announced the Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The idea for the tour came from our not being able to host the traditional home tour in December for two years because of the pandemic. Instead, Phoenixville-area gardens will be featured. Hidden backyard gems, artfully planted front terraces, community gardens, resplendent home gardens not normally visible to passers-by, an outdoor living room, five adjoining back yards as neighbors created a New Orleans style retreat, edible gardens, herb patio garden (where the herbs become part of award-winning herbal vinegars) and many more surprises will be on the tour.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County man dies while trying to light cigarette using oxygen generator

NORTH COVENTRY—A Chester County man has died after he tried to light a cigarette using a medical oxygen generator, authorities said. On June 17, 2022, at 9:14 a.m., the North Coventry Township Police were dispatched to a residence on Mt. Zion Avenue for a man who was injured by fire from a medical oxygen generator. Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Angling for a fishy, fun-filled playdate

That was the question asked in the Broadway musical ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ when it premiered back in April of 1963. Fifty-nine years later those kids referenced in that song would likely be seventyish retirees today and they might ask and answer the same question: What’s the matter with kids today? One answer that resonates: Not enough fishing!
WEST CHESTER, PA

