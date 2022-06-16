OP-ED: Calculating your personal inflation rate

PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Holiday House Tour Committee has announced the Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The idea for the tour came from our not being able to host the traditional home tour in December for two years because of the pandemic. Instead, Phoenixville-area gardens will be featured. Hidden backyard gems, artfully planted front terraces, community gardens, resplendent home gardens not normally visible to passers-by, an outdoor living room, five adjoining back yards as neighbors created a New Orleans style retreat, edible gardens, herb patio garden (where the herbs become part of award-winning herbal vinegars) and many more surprises will be on the tour.

