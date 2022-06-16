Driver injured after crashing into county truck in Springfield

Urbana Road Crash (Eric Higgenbotham/Sta)

SPRINGFIELD — A man was injured after troopers said he crashed his SUV into a county truck in Clark County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported in the 5200 block of Urbana Road around 8:12 a.m.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a county truck with a trailer and a black SUV on its side.

A witness told News Center 7 that the truck was parked on the side of the road because a county worker was mowing grass in the area.

Troopers on scene said a SUV with Florida license plates ran into the back of the trailer attached to the truck and overturned onto its side.

The driver of the SUV was transported from the scene to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The witnesses said a worker was on the lawnmower just before the crash, but was able to jump off in time to avoid possibly being hit.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

