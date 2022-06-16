ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Driver injured after crashing into county truck in Springfield

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoVIG_0gCjQqJA00
Urbana Road Crash (Eric Higgenbotham/Sta)

SPRINGFIELD — A man was injured after troopers said he crashed his SUV into a county truck in Clark County Thursday morning.

The crash was reported in the 5200 block of Urbana Road around 8:12 a.m.

Our crew on scene reported seeing a county truck with a trailer and a black SUV on its side.

A witness told News Center 7 that the truck was parked on the side of the road because a county worker was mowing grass in the area.

Troopers on scene said a SUV with Florida license plates ran into the back of the trailer attached to the truck and overturned onto its side.

The driver of the SUV was transported from the scene to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The witnesses said a worker was on the lawnmower just before the crash, but was able to jump off in time to avoid possibly being hit.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Driver injured after crashing SUV into county truck in Springfield (Eric Higgenbotham/Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, OH
Accidents
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Clark County, OH
Springfield, OH
Accidents
City
Springfield, OH
City
Florida, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews on scene of Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Springfield that started late Monday night. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 700 block of Summer Street around 11:00 p.m. >>Fire damages 4 apartment units in Bellbrook; No injuries reported. Fire has been...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#News Center 7#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, crews were called to respond to a two car crash with entrapments in the area of Benchwood Road and North Dixie Drive.
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Wexford Place around 11:00 p.m. >>Dayton police investigating shooting after 2 victims show up to hospital. According to...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
83K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy