Portland, OR

Doctors look into treating root causes of gun violence

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Doctors are calling the rise of gun violence across the country a public health crisis.

Kathleen Carlson, an injury epidemiologist at Oregon Health and Science University, says these mass shootings are horrific and demand our attention.

Large plumes of smoke rise from 2-alarm blaze in SE Portland

She also said this issue should have our sustained attention, because people are getting hurt and dying every single day due to gun violence.

If we take the whole spectrum of firearm injuries and the whole pie, so to speak — and then we can break it up into community level factors, societal level factors or policies we can look at engineering of firearms and safety of firearms themselves. We can look at individuals and the mental or behavioral health of individuals,” said Carlson.

She said opening up the viewpoint and the conversation of gun violence from a multifaceted view is what will get us moving in a forward direction.

OHSU is beginning work that will study community level gun violence and track themes and trends, which they will then make available to the public.

Comments / 13

That Guy
4d ago

You can tackle the problem of radicalized mentally unstable people but guns and the use of them is not a medical issue. Good job trying to pat yourself on the back though. Anything for attention huh?

Curtie McBurdy
4d ago

The problem is if you ask anti gun socialist what the answer is, they always come up with banning guns and socialized medicine...

BVD@pdx
4d ago

Teach morals in schools! No father in the family! It all starts at home! Hours of violence in every video game these low iq kids watch everyday!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: The nation must act

Much has been written and spoken about mass shootings. No place seems to be safe anymore. School shootings in particular tug at our hearts. Each time, the usual suggestions and safeguards are put forth. News conferences are held, investigations are done and leaders hold meetings, yet the victims remain dead and the lives of the survivors and their families are traumatized. Nothing changes. The most common solution is usually more guns: armed guards, arm the teachers, etc. If we had four guards for each school in the nation, it would take an army of immense size. Arming teachers is a ridiculous suggestion. What kind of weapon should they carry? A little handgun has no chance against an AR-15. Should a teacher be walking around in the class with a large gun slung on their body, or even a hand gun? Should it be loaded or stored in a safe place?
GRESHAM, OR
KTVL

Oregon mothers send kids' shoes to lawmakers, asking for gun reform

PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Threatened Mass Shooting in Oregon, June 20

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get gun-control measure on the ballot

As pediatricians in leadership roles at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Braner live their passion for taking care of children, including preventing kids from being injured or killed by guns. In their June 12 op-ed (“Opinion: Protect Oregon’s children and change our deadly status quo on guns,” they advocate for change because the status quo is not OK. As evidenced by the support of Lift Every Voice Oregon’s campaign to move Initiative Petition 17 to Oregon’s November ballot, voters across our state are also not OK with the status quo of our gun laws.
OREGON STATE
Health
The Portland Mercury

This is so stupid.

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Why are we debating whether or not someone committed a crime by using the threat of violence to interrupt and overthrow normal legal processes?. We already have a system...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

