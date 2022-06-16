ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

16-year-old Milton Diaz killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA)

 4 days ago

Authorities identified 16-year-old Milton Diaz, of Woodstock, as the victim who died following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Sunday morning in Marietta. The fatal car crash took place at 4:39 a.m. on the Interstate 75 northbound ramp to North Marietta Parkway [...]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0gCjPbLi00
