16-year-old Milton Diaz killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 16-year-old Milton Diaz, of Woodstock, as the victim who died following a single-vehicle accident that also injured another person on Sunday morning in Marietta. The fatal car crash took place at 4:39 a.m. on the Interstate 75 northbound ramp to North Marietta Parkway [...]

