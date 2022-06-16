Family pet lost in Ona, West Virginia fire

ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday.

The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke had taken over much of the home. They say they made every effort to save lives and property.

ONA VFD confirmed that a family pet was lost in the fire, but no human lives were lost.

They said they made every effort to avoid rekindling that they made what they believe was their last trip on Wednesday night to put water on smoldering and smoking debris.

In all, they say that five fire departments and two squads from CCEMS responded to the fire.

