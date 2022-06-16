ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye Lake, OH

(Less Than) One Hour Road Trip: Escape to Buckeye Lake

By Katie Sorokas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a quick beach getaway where you can listen to live music along the water and relax? An adventure that makes you feel like you escaped the city or suburbs and recharged in nature? A unique and fun date day or night where you trade the hustle and bustle of...

Breaking: Park Rescue in Ross County After Man Falls

ROSS – Squad and rescue are heading to a local park after a 911 call of a man who fell and has a serious injury. According to early reports around 1 pm, a 911 call was made after a 27-year-old man fell and took a serious head injury in Great Seal Park. 700 squared was called to the scene and requested an ATV from the 1200 squad to help transport the injured.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Buckeye Lake, OH
The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
Columbus Zoo elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced 13-year-old Asian Elephant, Beco, has tested positive for active Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. EEHV is a life-threatening health issue for some elephants living in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide. In severe EEHV cases, a high virus level in an elephant can cause progressive hemorrhagic or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus zoo mourns loss of elephant

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old Asian elephant has died from a viral infection at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday. Beco died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) at 11 a.m. Beco first showed signs of illness Thursday, with his handlers noticing he was “uncharacteristically lethargic,” the zoo said in a press release. Beco received […]
COLUMBUS, OH
3-minute tornado hit Ohio on Monday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Around 3:45 pm on Monday a two-vehicle crash occurred in the area of the access road and US-23 in front of Taco bell. According to early reports, the two vehicles crashed at the intersection and are causing injury to at least one person. Fire department is reported moderate damage to the vehicles and all persons are out of the vehicles.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
Small fire reported at Deercreek Hotel in Cambridge on Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Police Officers were dispatched to the Deercreek Hotel on Southgate Parkway, in reference to a reported structure Saturday morning. On arrival, officers located a working fire in the wall of a hotel room with smoke showing. Motel employees were attempting to extinguish the fire using...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, but […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Update: Vehicle Crashed into Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – A vehicle crashed into Hardees located on Main Street in Circleville around 10:30 am. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a truck with a boom came through the drive-thru for breakfast and did not notice that the boom was up and struck the drive-thru part of the building.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

