Clay Walker to join Elle King as co-headliners for Ribfest 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEATON, Ill. (WLS) — Ribfest officials announced that Clay Walker will joing Elle King as co-headliners for the 33rd annual Ribfest. This after country music superstar Toby Keith...

ABC7 broadcasts live from 51st Annual Chicago Pride Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) — ABC7 celebrates the 51st Annual Chicago Pride Parade with a two-hour, live parade broadcast, Sunday, June 26, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles host the Chicago Pride Parade broadcast with Knowles capturing all of the action live from the street. LGBTQ+ community advocates join the festivities, including Cody LaGrow (Emmy Award-winning journalist), Kim Hunt (LGBT Hall of Fame and Senior Director of AIDS Initiative Chicago), and Joel Hall (LGBT Hall of Fame and Chicago dance legend).
10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Chicago, Illinois article serves as a helpful guide for those looking for the best Chicago Steakhouses. If your planning a trip to the Windy City or perhaps have lived there your entire life, our goal is to present some of the best Steakhouses you can find in the legendary city of Chicago. Home to the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, and of course the Bulls, the city of Chicago and its suburbs stand as one of the most famous cities and locations in the United States.
10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
NBC Chicago

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
Elle King
Clay Walker
Toby Keith
97ZOK

Illinois Peeps! 4 Things You Absolutely Should Not Touch This Summer

My sole purpose in sharing these five things is to keep you out of harm's way. You can do whatever you want, but you've been warned. In the last few weeks, I've seen several stories that have me a little concerned. My youngest child just finished her second year of school, which means she's the age that most often hears about where their hands should and shouldn't be.
It is also illegal to own an Elf Bar

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is It is also illegal to own an Elf Bar. Marcell Biró, the president of the SZTFH, said that the harmful effects of the Elf Bar would be brought to the attention of summer camps, and from September in all schools and classes in all classes.
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
3 Black trauma surgeons moved to Chicago to make a difference

CHICAGO - They are on the front lines to Chicago’s gun violence epidemic, and they signed up for it — three trauma surgeons moved here on a mission to make a difference. In a FOX 32 Special Report, they spoke with our Tia Ewing about saving lives beyond the emergency room.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL

