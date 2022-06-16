ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

State police looking for the Sheetz "Big Mozz Bandit"

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — The “Big Mozz Bandit” struck again at Loyalsock Sheetz, and state police are on the hunt for him after the most recent theft on June 10.

State police at Montoursville say the "Big Mozz Bandit" comes into the store on Westminster Drive between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., takes a Pure Leaf Sweet Tea, orders a Big Mozz chicken sandwich, and leaves without paying.

The male suspect also has taken other miscellaneous food items, including donut holes, a tub of soft serve ice cream, and Doritos Cool Ranch chips. Staff at Sheetz have started to refer to the suspect as the "Big Mozz Bandit."

The suspect has stolen food items on at least six occasions, with the last known theft being June 10. The suspect also reportedly stole items on May 10, 13, 20, and June 6, according to police.

The suspect is described as being an African-American male, with a mustache and goatee who often wears a hat with the New York Yankees or New York Mets emblems on it and headphones.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.

