Be Strong International Completes First Community Leadership Training Cohort

This slideshow requires JavaScript. When a disaster strikes, immediate help comes from everywhere and then what? Neil Handler experienced it and has plans to help with the Phoenix Life Project, a nonprofit that he founded within months after the Surfside condo collapse. His goal is to help heal those traumatized by the tragic event who are suffering with PSTD. As the father of the lone survivor, Neil Handler understands that after the emergency services have answered the call with nonprofits and the community stepping up to provide food, clothing, and more that what follows are mental health issues. To address those needs and fund services, Neil has big plans. In record time Neil has created the nonprofit and has planned a huge fundraising gala on June 25 at the St. Regis looking to raise $3 million. While his focus starts with Surfside, he expects it to expand the outreach and ultimately help wherever disasters strike.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO