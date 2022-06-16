Be Strong International Completes First Community Leadership Training Cohort
Community Leaders Graduate, Receive Seed Money, and are Awarded with Certificates of Recognition at The Board of County Commissioners Meeting. Be Strong International held a free eight weeklong leadership training program. This free. program consisted of over 25 participants from Districts 8 and 9. The program was available to...
Physicians from Dade County Medical Association (DCMA), Broward County Medical Association (BCMA), and Palm Beach County Medical Society (PBCMS) graduated from the Physician Leadership Academy (PLA) of South Florida an activity that took place at the Windham Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale. The DCMA Physicians’ Team, composed of Raul Grosz, MD;...
Miami Palmetto High School rising senior Jacob Albert has his own non-profit organization called Geared for Greatness. He tutors and mentors children in foster care. He started the program last summer and says it works like a buddy system. “We work with kids who need help in certain subjects,” he...
This slideshow requires JavaScript. When a disaster strikes, immediate help comes from everywhere and then what? Neil Handler experienced it and has plans to help with the Phoenix Life Project, a nonprofit that he founded within months after the Surfside condo collapse. His goal is to help heal those traumatized by the tragic event who are suffering with PSTD. As the father of the lone survivor, Neil Handler understands that after the emergency services have answered the call with nonprofits and the community stepping up to provide food, clothing, and more that what follows are mental health issues. To address those needs and fund services, Neil has big plans. In record time Neil has created the nonprofit and has planned a huge fundraising gala on June 25 at the St. Regis looking to raise $3 million. While his focus starts with Surfside, he expects it to expand the outreach and ultimately help wherever disasters strike.
New Gulliver Prep graduate Marcelo Barrera was the Prep’s Silver Knight nominee for Business. Barrera built a successful business – Limitless Shoes – for himself selling sneakers online. He took that business acumen for a wildly successful community service project called Chef Santa. It all started because...
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board of Directors has selected and awarded 16 graduating seniors attending high-school magnet programs in Miami-Dade County with a record $56,000 in scholarship funding. Marking 26 years of scholarship support for future generations of local artists, the awards were presented on May 14 by volunteer...
The Coral Gables Community Foundation today unveiled its 2022 date and exciting theme for its signature fundraiser and traditional kick off to Miami’s social season. “The Road to Rio, A Gala from Ipanema” will be held on Friday, October 21st at the Biltmore Hotel treating guests to Brazilian cuisine, music, dance and culture.
In the history of bad ideas, the county’s Rapid Transit Zone (RTZ) is one of the worst. The county is pushing ahead on its RTZ initiative that would forever change our beloved Palmetto Bay. Twenty years ago, I was part of the movement to incorporate as a village. We residents worked hard to establish our beautiful suburban community. The cornerstone of the incorporation movement was to determine our own zoning and control development in our village.
Your Water Comes From The Everglades! Grant Miller Meets with The Everglades Foundation and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to Discuss Where Our Water Comes From; Hint: It’s the Everglades!
Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay enjoyed the exciting opportunity to host a special event of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Women in Construction. The “Ladies of Legacy” leadership luncheon included more than 130 people in attendance, including Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, and other government officials.
Powerful musical experiences have the ability to inspire and provide meaning long after the experience is finished. Rabbis Lawrence Kushner and Nehemiah Polen teach that the silence on the way home from the symphony is very different then the silence on the way to the symphony. The power of music and the way that it moves our souls has the ability to change us by helping us realize our deeper selves, giving us insight into our past, reaffirming our commitment to our values, and connecting us to our community.
The City of Miramar will celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in June with its new and improved signature event, Taste of the Caribbean Islands. This year’s event will feature a Book & Art Fair, Culinary Demos, Food Fest, and a Live Concert at Miramar’s Vizcaya Park located at 14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027 on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
