ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 Hurt In Shooting At NW Oklahoma City Convenience Store

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn altercation at a convenience store in northwest Oklahoma City led to a...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma police respond to multiple violent scenes over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a busy weekend for police across Oklahoma, responding to multiple violent scenes. From standoffs to armed robberies, metro police had a busy weekend. First responders pulled a body out of the Oklahoma River. No foul play was suspected and the victim is currently listed as a John Doe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman drives car into Oklahoma City nail salon

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crashed into a nail salon in south Oklahoma City Saturday morning. This happened at Shiny Nail, near 82nd and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say an elderly woman drove her vehicle into the storefront, injuring two people. Information about the people hurt and the driver's condition have not been released.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Police#7 Eleven#Violent Crime#Northwest 39th Street
KOCO

Multiple agencies battle fire at building in Bethany overnight

BETHANY, Okla. — Overnight, multiple agencies worked to extinguish a building that caught fire in Bethany. The fire occurred near Northwest 27th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Bethany, Warr Acres and Yukon all responded to battle the smoke and flames that could be seen high into the night sky. Crews...
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Person in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — A person is in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley. On Saturday, Lighthorse Police received a call after 12 p.m. for assistance with an active shooter situation near Pauls Valley. Lighthorse Police Special Weapons and Tactics team were immediately dispatched. Authorities said the...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
okcfox.com

1 killed in rollover crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that left one dead on Saturday night near Fort Cobb. Reports say the incident occurred on Highway 9 at County Street 2580. Authorities say 26-year-old Ryan L. Sperle, of Fort Cobb, missed a turn and drove off the road, rolling...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Woman killed after 4-car crash in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A woman was killed after a four-car crash in Canadian County. The child in her car was rushed to the hospital and two other people were hurt in the four-car crash on Northwest Expressway. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they responded to two separate crashes...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy