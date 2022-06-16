ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, June 16th

weisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lemley, age 43 of Smithville, TB – Failure to Appear;. Haley Hulsey, age 20 of Rome, Georgia...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Georgia Woman Arrested Following Multiple Gas Drive-Off’s

A Chattooga County, Georgia woman stands accused of pumping gas, and then driving off without paying – several times. The thefts all took place at Murphy USA in Trion. According to the Sheriff’s Office report – Murphy USA says that the store’s pumps are highly sophisticated, and can automatically send gas drive-off reports when a person fails to pay for their purchase. The report has the pump number, time of day, and the amount of gas that was taken. The management at Murphy USA was able to review the information, and identified a suspect who was habitually driving off without paying for gas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges During Traffic Stop

A recent traffic stop, conducted on U.S. Highway 27 and Three Mile Road – resulted in two men (one from Alabama) being arrested on drug and weapon charges. Jason Wayne Sims, age 48 from Jacksonville, Alabama – was pulled over for failing to maintain a single lane; officers said they found methamphetamine and a hand gun. A passenger in that car, James Brian Blake, age 41 from Cedartown, Georgia was also taken into custody. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Collinsville Woman Hurt in County Road 124 Wreck

A Collinsville woman was hurt in a single-vehicle accident on County Road 124 – near County Road 40 in Cherokee County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the wreck occurred at 4:35pm with a 2003 Jeep rolling over, causing unspecified injuries to the driver.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Pinson, AL
State
Georgia State
City
Sylvania, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
weisradio.com

Motorcycle Rider Sent to Hospital Following Etowah County Crash Sunday

A Sunday night crash in Etowah County, sent the driver of a motorcycle for treatment of injuries. That wreck occurred at 6:40pm on Highway 278 at Mile Marker 119, when the driver of a 2008 Yamaha struck a 2021 Honda. The driver of the Honda, listed on the report as a female from Canton, Georgia, was unhurt while the motorcyclist, a male resident of Collinsville, was transported for treatment.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck two miles north of Atalla Saturday afternoon. Timothy Mims, 25, of Collinsville, was killed when his motorcycle left the road and hit a cable barrier around 4:31 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 181 mile marker in Etowah County. Mims was […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Marijuana#Detention Center
weisradio.com

Etowah County Man Arrested with Meth, Heroin, Marijuana and Firearms

On Tuesday of this week, a man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other agencies. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department, and FBI executed a search warrant at a residence located in Altoona Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle. Chambless stands charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), three counts of the unlawful distribution of controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a marijuana.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Both Drivers Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Sylvania

A two-vehicle accident occurring in DeKalb County on Saturday left both drivers hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was on Highway 75 in Sylvania at around 6:45pm, and it involved a 2005 Ford Expedition, driven by a male resident of Section and a 2016 Chevy Malibu that was being driven by a female resident of Fyffe. Both drivers were injured in the mishap but no additional information regarding the extent of their injuries has been made available.
SYLVANIA, AL
CBS 42

3 people injured in Lineville shooting

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Lineville Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning. According to police, multiple people were shot at Timberlake apartments on McCrary St. around 1:22 a.m. All victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. No other information has been released. Anyone with information, contact […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNHI

Area Arrests for June 18/19

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. Felicia Jean Allen, 32, 1052 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road,...
DALTON, GA
weisradio.com

Collinsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-59 Saturday

A Collinsville man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. According to Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the victim, 25 year old Timothy Austin Mims was killed ahen his 2015 Suzuki 600 left the roadway on I-59 and struck a cable barrier. That accident occurred around 4:30pm at mile marker 182, approximately two miles north of Attalla in Etowah County. Mims was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA Highway Patrol Division says on Saturday, June 18, around 4:31 p.m. a single-vehicle crash happened on I-59 near the 181 mile marker, about two miles north of Atalla. The accident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Austin Mims of Collinsville according to ALEA.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Units Respond to Report of Grass Fire Sunday Morning

Centre Fire Department units were dispatched to a report of a grass fire in a field just after 8:30 Sunday morning; the department requested the assistance of the Leesburg Fire Department in regard to the matter. The fire was reported at 2650 County Road 26 in the Fairview community. We’ll...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Boat Overturned on Spring Creek

Reports of an overturned watercraft on Spring Creek came in just after 5pm Monday evening. Two people were rescued and there are no injures to report. Those rescued were taken to John’s Boat Ramp on County Road 22. We will post more details as they become available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Single-Vehicle Accident Saturday Afternoon

One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck occurring early Saturday afternoon in Cherokee County. The crash took place around 1:00pm on County Road 26 at the intersection of County Road 54. Those responding to the scene included: the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, County Rescue Squad and Floyd EMS.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Four Reportedly Hurt in ATV Park Accident Saturday

Four people were reportedly injured at the Indian Mountain ATV Park on Saturday – that report came in around 1:00pm, indicating that two people were transported via ground units while two others had to be airlifted. Piedmont Rescue and Spring Garden fire department units responded to the location just...
SPRING GARDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Two Georgia Residents Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two Georgia residents were arrested on drug charges Monday in Cherokee County. Jerry Acrey, 61 of Rome and Natasha Terry, age 40 from Calhoun, were placed under arrest by Cedar Bluff Police and booked into jail between 5:30 and 6:30am – charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy