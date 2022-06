SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University Athletics is continuing to build upon a co-licensing program to benefit every student-athlete who wears the Orange. A multi-year partnership with Fantastec SWAP, the first in the NCAA, will provide the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFT), or digital collectibles, that feature the student-athlete’s likeness and Syracuse marks and logos. The NFTs can be collected, SWAPPED, and sold by fans around the globe via the Fantastec SWAP app. The “Season Preview Collection” will debut on June 23rd with additional utilities available throughout 2022-23.

