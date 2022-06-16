ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Balkowitsch to hold exhibit & book signing Friday

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnALQ_0gCjN1Lz00

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) – Renowned wet plate collodion artist Shane Balkowitsch will be showcasing volume II of his ‘Northern Plains Native Americans: A Modern Wet Plate Perspective’ on Friday.

The event begins at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 17th at the Bismarck Art and Gallery Association (BAGA), located at 422 E. Front Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504

There will be an opening address from Dakota Goodhouse “Two Wars,” a forward by acclaimed scholar Clay Jenkinson, and a performance by “Yellow Wolf Singers” from MHA Nation.

50 images from volume II have been put on wood plaques and will be on display. Each of the 50 plaques will be gifted to the 50 subjects who sat for the respective images.

The purpose of Balkowitsch’s book signing is to raise funds for the American Indian College Fund .

Balkowitsch’s photographic project aims to capture 1000 wet plate portraits of Native Americans. His photographs highlight the dignity of his subjects, depicting them not as archetypes, but as individuals of contemporary identities and historical legacies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO0Fm_0gCjN1Lz00

Earlier this year we reported that Shane Balkowitsch has been drawing major celebrities to Bismarck including Jon Batiste from the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

New changes at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association

Visitors at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association are signing off their well wishes for Linda Christman, who is retiring as Executive Director of Bismarck Art & Galleries Association. “Actually, it hasn’t really soaked in yet, it’s just two weeks out and so it’s very new,” Christman said. Under Christman’s leadership at the gallery, they […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Residents get hands-on experience at annual firefighter event

Bismarck Rural Firefighters are making things hot for the community by providing various attractions for them to participate in during their Annual Community Appreciation Day. “What we like to do is to show our support in return for the community, all the support that we’ve gotten from the community over the years; this is just […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Event offers waterskiing to people with disabilities

After a 2-year hiatus, North Dakota Association for the Disabled (NDAD) is bringing back adaptive waterskiing to Nelson Lake in Center. NDAD’s long-running Escape to the Lake adaptive water recreation event for 2022 is finally back. It starts with 10 a.m. registration and adaptive water-skiing Saturday, June 18, at Nelson Lake Recreation Area near Center, […]
CENTER, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Baseball: Caps and Sens battle, A’s host the Vols

The Legion Baseball season was back in action on Monday, as the Bismarck Capitals hosted the Bismarck Senators with hopes of getting a doubleheader played before the rain. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Bismarck Capitals (7), Bismarck Senators (6)(G2) Bismarck Capitals (9), Bismarck Senators (8) – Suspended after 4 innings due to rain(G1) Mandan A’s (6), Dickinson […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Stephen Colbert
KX News

Schoepp and Huettl take home top honors at James Maher Memorial

The Dakota Junior Golf Associaton’s summer tour returned to the capital city on Monday for the first time in June. More than 60 players competed in the James Maher Memorial tournament at Apple Creek Country Club. Boys Scores:1. Logan Schoepp: -22. Champ Hettich: -13. Dylan Nosbusch: +24. Parker Beck: +55. Jordan Anderson: +6 Girls Scores:1. […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Art#Native Americans#Dakota Goodhouse#Mha Nation#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Day two of the Weznel Memorial Tournament rolls on in Bismarck

The action on the baseball diamond heated up on Saturday at the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament with teams vying for a chance to play in the championship game. Day Two Scores:Bismarck Reps (4), Stanley Stingers (0)Fargo Post 400 (11), Bismarck 15’s (10)Bismarck Senators (5), West Fargo Vets (4)Bismarck Scarlets (4), Beulah Cyclones (16)Stanley Stingers (2), […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Baseball: Bismarck Senators take home Wenzel Memorial Tournament title

The Chris Wenzel Memorial baseball tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Municipal Ballpark with a Bismarck team coming out on top. Scores:Bismarck Senators (7), Fargo Post 400 (4) – ChampionshipBismarck 15’s (15), West Fargo Vets (3) – Third placeBismarck Reps (12), Beulah Cyclones (2) – Fifth placeStanley Stingers (14), Bismarck Scarlets (2) – Seventh place
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Arts
KX News

Mandan reminds residents to take care of weeds and vegetation on property

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — With the recent rains and warm weather jumpstarting the growing season, the city of Mandan is reminding people to take care of noxious weeds and overgrown vegetation on their property. All weeds and vegetation growing on properties within the city limits must be maintained under a 6-inch maximum height and cut […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats focus on forwards in the 2022 NAHL Draft

Wednesday was draft day in the NAHL, as the Bismarck Bobcats made four selections to add to the 2022-23 roster. The first pick for Bismarck came in the 2nd round, selecting Colby Brown, a left-wing out of Highlands Ranch Colorado. Brown had 18 goals and 18 assists last season for the Olds Grizzleys’. The 19-year-old […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy