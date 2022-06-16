ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What is a street takeover and how is social media fueling the illegal activity?

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg1lY_0gCjMywS00

Illegal street takeovers have become a common occurrence in Los Angeles that authorities warn can turn deadly.

Takeovers typically involve “flash mobs” of hundreds of spectators and several cars that arrive in a coordinated manner at specific intersections, or even interstates, and blocking traffic to speed and show off dangerous stunts like drifting.

As vehicles turn and screech through intersections, spinning dangerously close to cheering crowds , the stunts are often filmed by onlookers and posted on social media — which police say generates even more interest in the illegal activity.

Illegal street racing has always been part of L.A.’s car culture, but police say the practice has changed over the years. KTLA spoke with Los Angeles Police Department traffic group Cmdr. Al Pasos about the issue.

2 young women killed in apparent street takeover crash in Compton

‘Rendezvous points’ made on social media

Social media has been helping large groups of people get to the locations quicker, Pasos told KTLA.

“They’re utilizing social media and cell phone technology to create rendezvous points,” Pasos said. “They’re using their network to identify areas that they’re going to be, which causes a mass of people to go there.”

The commander said circulating videos of the stunts can also fuel interest in the illicit activity.

“I also think that the highly published novelty of filming these things, whether it be via live stream, via somebody’s web page or their post… as well as the coverage when the media picks it up, causes people to go out and become more involved in these,” he said.

Spectators block officers

How participants of street takeovers respond to law enforcement showing up has also changed, according to the commander.

Pasos said the participants now try to “derail law enforcement.”

“When I was a young man, people were cooperative; they left the scene, they put their cars on trailers and they went away. Now, they’re having confrontations with officers and they’re utilizing the roadway and all the spectators to block us from even having an avenue to go in and address the matter,” Pasos said.

What can happen to those caught participating or spectating?

Those participating can face citations for violations and see their vehicles impounded.

Meanwhile, spectators can also face a citation for a misdemeanor offense and are given a court date to appear, authorities said.

Has the problem gotten worse?

Illegal street takeovers are common and are seen throughout the nation.

There have been reports that street racing surged in the early months of the pandemic, when streets were emptier, and continued to increase even after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

But Pasos said it’s difficult to pinpoint increases in the illicit activity since not all takeovers are reported and different law enforcement agencies respond based on where it’s happening.

Also, police believe that there are spectators who get struck and injured in the street takeovers but don’t report the incidents to law enforcement out of fear of additional questioning, so there aren’t any accurate counts of injuries sustained from these activities.

“When we have a massive group of people and they’re in the roadway as they are, it’s only a matter of time — as demonstrated this weekend — that we’re going to see somebody sustain an injury that is a casualty,” Pasos said.

What happened in Compton?

On Sunday, a suspected street takeover in the area of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street ended with two young women being killed .

A witness said the women were in a sedan that was drifting or swinging around the intersection during a street takeover. One of the women was apparently hanging out of the window while the other was driving when the sedan collided with an SUV.

The LAPD commander said this was the first street takeover he has seen that ended in fatalities, especially among participants.

“This is an extra word of caution to the community that not only are they inherently dangerous for spectators, now we’re seeing inherently dangerous for the participants,” Pasos said.

What’s LAPD doing to deal with the problem?

“I can tell you that we do have strategies and we do have enforcement efforts and we do have groups from the traffic commands that are addressing the issue,” Pasos said. “I can’t really go beyond that because it may undermine what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The commander’s message to participants?

“I would just like for them to know that while they believe they’re just engaging in the practice of displaying their ability to maneuver a vehicle, this past tragedy should be a message to them that it’s gonna happen to any of them as well as any spectators, and that they could be criminally and civilly liable for all these actions,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

LAPD officers arrest homicide suspect in Inglewood following pursuit

Authorities were in pursuit of a homicide suspect in Inglewood early Monday morning. It was not immediately why Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuit with the suspect or what time the chase started. Officers were engaged for a little over a half-an-hour as the suspect fled via both freeways...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homicide Suspect Hides in Inglewood Neighborhood After Pursuit

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a person early Monday wanted in connection with a homicide investigation. The driver left the car at about 8 a.m., and was hiding out behind a home near Firmona Avenue and Lennox Boulevard in Inglewood. Officers were working to establish a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Scrubs Magazine

Two Dental Healthcare Providers Hailed for Subduing Hospital Stabbing

Faraz Farahnik, D.D.S, and Parham Saadat, a dental hygienist, were finishing up the week at Encino Dental Smile in southern California when they saw a man wearing scrubs covered in blood running out of the hospital across the street. The pair quickly sprang into action and caught up to the man as he was fleeing and attended to what appeared to be stab wounds. They were then directed into the hospital where they found multiple people injured. Now they are being credited with saving the lives of several providers and patients.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD officers injured after crowd shoots fireworks, throws rocks at them

LOS ANGELES - Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured Saturday night after responding to a vandalism call in the Pico Gardens area of Los Angeles. According to LAPD, officers responded to the 600 block of Anderson Street a call shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after reports that a large group of people was vandalizing nearby buildings and cars. LAPD said the large group responded by shooting fireworks at officers in addition to hurling rocks and bottles at them. After calling for backup, officers eventually broke up the group. No one was arrested.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Street Racing#Takeovers#First Street#Ktla#Compton Rendezvous#Social
foxla.com

These LA neighborhoods have the most water waste complaints

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man bludgeoned to death in Whittier, person of interest detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - A 50-year-old Hispanic man was fatally bludgeoned Sunday in Whittier in a possible gang-related attack and a person of interest has been detained, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. The incident in the 11700 block of Fireside Drive was reported around 5:30 a.m, Deputy Tracy Koerner...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before. Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Riverside County officials seize thousands of pills containing fentanyl

Riverside County officials seized thousands of pills containing fentanyl stemming from three separate investigations over two weeks, authorities announced Monday. The county’s Gang Impact Team located an estimated 40,000 M-30 pills that contained fentanyl, five kilograms of powdered fentanyl and three guns. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $1.5 million, officials […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

Hundreds attend vigil for fallen El Monte officers

The City of El Monte is continuing to mourn the loss of two police officers who were killed in a shooting earlier this week. A candlelight vigil drew hundreds of visitors to the El Monte Police Department/Civic Center Saturday night as the community continues to grieve the deaths of Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph […]
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Crash Sends Vehicle Into Embankment

Two people were hospitalized Saturday following a traffic collision off of Highway 126 in Valencia, which resulted in a car landing upside down in an embankment. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Wolcott Way and Henry Mayo Drive in Valencia, according to supervisor Ed Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy