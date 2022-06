COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating what led up to a man being shot at a local park earlier this morning. Police tell 11 News officers were dispatched to a local hospital to investigate a shooting around 8:30am. Police say a 41-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. As officers arrived, the victim told officers he was walking near the area of Dorchester Park between 4:30am and 5:00am when he was shot in the leg by a person he does not know.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO