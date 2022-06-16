ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Title run allows the Bandits — and their owners — to enjoy a profitable first post-Covid season

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits have been the toast of the indoor lacrosse world this season, leading the National Lacrosse League in attendance and standing 60 minutes from a league title. That is a financial boon to owners Terry and Kim Pegula, but exactly how...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ubbullrun.com

Top Three Coaches of Buffalo’s First Era

With kickoff just 76 days away and Buffalo Coach Maurice Linguist about to complete his first calendar year at Buffalo, I thought it would be neat to take a look back at some other UB coaches. Let’s start with the “First Era” of UB football which covered from 1894 to...
BUFFALO, NY
Direct Relief

How Racism Has Decreased Black Life Expectancy in Buffalo

Dr. LaVonne Ansari says more dollars and more Black counselors are the immediate needs in East Buffalo, New York. A white supremacist murdered ten people and wounded three others in a Tops Friendly Market on May 14. The Department of Homeland Security defines mass shootings as having a random selection of victims; however, the shooter in Buffalo intentionally sought out Black employees and customers at the Tops supermarket.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bandits lose decisive Game 3 in NLL finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits certainly had significant home-field advantage, but for the second game in a row, Buffalo's offense did not step up when needed while goaltending allowed several weak first half goals. Buffalo lost 10-8 in the National Lacrosse League finals to Colorado. More than 19,000...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Coronavirus
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

All Western New Yorkers Must Do These 13 Things

Everyone has a bucket list. Something that you want to do at least once before you leave this Earth. Here in the 716, if you grew up here or are now living here there are certain things that are on the bucket list that you must do before you leave Western New York. These are things that will let everyone know that you are a true Buffalonian.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Haudenosuanee Nationals focused on Olympic dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lacrosse is being considered for a return to the Olympic games in 2028 and the drive for the games is already underway for the Haudenosaunee Nationals. The Iroquois Nationals, as they were called up until this year, was formed in 1983 playing in a series of tournaments and friendly matches against U.S. colleges and other national teams. It wasn't until 1990 that they were allowed to play in their first international tournament, the world championships in Australia. Current board member and Haudenosaunee lacrosse legend Rex Lyons was a member of that squad. "They played our national anthem and you're standing there and you have the rest of these 5 nations, the nations are powerhouses, USA, Canada, England, Australia, standing at attention in respect of your flag and your national anthem. I felt my ancestors behind me and alongside me," he said.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 4 Worst Buffalo Suburbs For Traffic [RANKED]

I recently spent time in Nashville. It's always fun going to that part of the country, since it's really a different world, from food to atmosphere and culture. Traffic is another reason Nashville and other big cities are different than Buffalo. I've been to Toronto and Chicago and those places have real traffic. Buffalo really does have it easy when it comes to traffic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Australia-based jewelry brand Lovisa to open at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Melbourne, Australia-based jewelry brand Lovisa is coming to the Buffalo area. The multinational retailer will bring a 1,200-square-foot store to the Walden Galleria this summer. The shop, which is expected to open by the end of August, will be on the lower level of the mall next to Pandora, according to a release.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Pegula
96.1 The Breeze

Longtime Buffalo Reporter Announces Retirement

Buffalo is the smallest "big" city you will ever live in. Despite the fact that Buffalo is a top 60 market in the United States, it feels like everyone knows one another and we have an attachment to the professional athletes, and voices in Western New York. We have watched...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Australia-Based Store Coming To The Walden Galleria

It's summertime, which means many people around Western New York will be out and about over the next several months. Summer is a very unique time for malls. It can be very busy, since kids have off of school, as well as more people in general having more free time. On the other hand, that free time might mean spending it somewhere outdoors, instead of inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Playoff Games#The Buffalo Bandits#Nll#The Buffalo Sabres#Buffalo Business First
Vice

Buffalo Is Still Reeling From Mass Shooting: ‘They Already Don’t Care’

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten days after a white supremacist walked into an East Buffalo supermarket with an AR-15-style rifle determined to kill as many Black people as he could, groups of mostly Black kids in third to eighth grade at Harriet Ross Tubman School spent their lunch periods sitting in a circle, still processing what happened at the store that’s a five-minute ride from their school.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ghostfish Brewing plans Q3 opening for East Coast production site

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Ghostfish Brewing Co. is moving closer to opening an East Coast production and distribution center in Westfield in the fall. The Seattle-based craft brewery – the nation’s largest brewer of gluten-free beer — has been working on the project since last summer, when it signed a three-year lease to occupy 5,100 square feet at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center on Route 20 and filed applications with the state to manufacture there.
WESTFIELD, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Launch The Best Father’s Day VIDEO

Father's Day 2022 was this past weekend and it was another great opportunity for the West Seneca Police to show off their social media skills. Hopefully you had some time to sped with your dad or family this past weekend. The weather certainly did not disappoint and there was no lack of things to do. From car shows to a good old fashioned round of golf, there was something for every dad!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 legend Al Vaughters announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Al Vaughters, a Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer and a beloved member of the News 4 team for nearly 30 years, announced on air Thursday that he will retire at the end of the month. “It has truly been one of my life’s greatest honors to work alongside some of […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Garth Brooks Answers If He’s Going Through A Folding Table in Buffalo

Garth Brooks was on the Buffalo TV stations this morning, and dang, it got us even more excited for Garth's concert. Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York for his first show ever at the stadium, and his first concert in Buffalo since he did a run at Key Bank Center in 2015. Buffalo is the perfect place for a concert, location-wise, because of our proximity to Canada and ease of the Thruway from other cities. Garth has often welcomed and encouraged folks from Canada to come to the Buffalo show the past couple of weeks as he did his media tours.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week. Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared. Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

6 Reasons You Need to Check Out O’Brien’s West End Inn This Summer

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Buffalo, we’re lucky that we’ve got an excessive amount of incredible restaurants, bars, and day trip destinations to choose from. But it can be really easy to fall back on the places you frequent the most instead of trying anywhere new.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy