Matthew Campbell, left, and Scott Pomeroy. Photo by Jessica Booton Photography. The Los Alamos Public Schools Foundation announces Matthew Campbell as the graduating Los Alamos High School senior selected for the CareerTechnical Scholarship. Matthew plans to become a certified welder. This scholarship is new for 2022 graduates and is awarded to students who are planning a career technical path after high school.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO