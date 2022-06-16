ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, NY

Granville man allegedly shoots houses, camper, garage

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Scott H. Abraham, 55, of Granville after an investigation into damaged property at two separate homes. Officials say Abraham was recklessly firing a rifle in the area of Brookside Lane in Granville on June 5, around 3 p.m.

Sheriff’s Deputies determined that Abraham fired into a camper and a detached garage at one of the properties, causing significant damage. No one was injured in the incident.

Charged:

  • Second-degree criminal mischief
  • Third-degree criminal mischief
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment
Convicted murderer found guilty of menacing police

Abraham was arrested and arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in Granville Town Court at a later date.

Comments / 3

Wendi Knapp
4d ago

wow ROR must be he knows someone because I've seen them put people in jail and probation for driving without a license no drugs or alcohol involved. I guess that's Granville for ya.

