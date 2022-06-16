Granville man allegedly shoots houses, camper, garage
GRANVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Scott H. Abraham, 55, of Granville after an investigation into damaged property at two separate homes. Officials say Abraham was recklessly firing a rifle in the area of Brookside Lane in Granville on June 5, around 3 p.m.
Sheriff’s Deputies determined that Abraham fired into a camper and a detached garage at one of the properties, causing significant damage. No one was injured in the incident.
Charged:
- Second-degree criminal mischief
- Third-degree criminal mischief
- Second-degree reckless endangerment
Abraham was arrested and arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in Granville Town Court at a later date.
