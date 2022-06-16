ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Roman Coppola’s ‘The Seven Faces of Jane,’ Starring Gillian Jacobs: Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety can exclusively reveal a clip from “The Seven Faces of Jane,” produced by Roman Coppola and starring Gillian Jacobs, which will have its world premiere as the opening night film at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival, Arkansas on June 22. The eight-chapter experiential road trip...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”. “A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”
MUSIC
State
Arkansas State
SFGate

Sylvester Stallone, Star of ‘Tulsa King,’ Steals the Show at Paramount+ U.K. Launch

Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase.
MOVIES
SFGate

K-pop supergroup BTS says it's making time for solo projects

Global superstars BTS said they are taking time to focus on solo projects, but the company behind the groundbreaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite” talked about their future in a video posted Tuesday celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. They just released a three-disc anthology album, “Proof," last week.
WORLD
Person
Gia Coppola
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Roman Coppola
Person
Ryan Heffington
SFGate

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.
PARAMOUNT, CA
WWD

FKA Twigs, Viktor & Rolf on Good Fortune

PARIS — Viktor & Rolf is plunging back on to the women’s fragrance scene with Good Fortune, the brand’s first major feminine launch in seven years. FKA twigs fronts the eau de parfum. “The ultimate vision that Viktor & Rolf wanted to achieve is what initially drew...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SFGate

Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows Among Five Cast in Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tim Meadows (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Goldbergs”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place,” “She-Hulk”), Nicholas Cirillo (“Outer Banks,” “Jesus Revolution”), Audrey Corsa (“All Rise,” “Dear Edward”) and Niall Cunningham (“And Just Like That,” “Life in Pieces”) have all been cast in the series.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Stallone, Costner, Chastain help launch Paramount+ in UK

LONDON (AP) — Paramount+ flexed the star power of its shows as it prepares to launch in the United Kingdom with an event attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and more. The expansion delivers overseas some popular programs like Costner's “Yellowstone” and "Star Trek Discovery”...
TV & VIDEOS
#Film Star
SFGate

Chris Evans Would Play Johnny Storm Over Captain America in MCU Return: ‘He Didn’t Get’ His Due

Chris Evans recently told MTV News that he’d be more interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Johnny Storm/Human Torch than as Steve Rogers/Captain America, the latter of whom he played for a decade in various MCU tentpoles. Evans played Human Torch in the negatively-reviewed “Fantastic Four” (2005) and its sequel “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007). Both films pre-date the MCU, which launched in 2008 with the release of “Iron Man.”
MOVIES
SFGate

Chaka Khan, Khalid, Billy Porter and More Come Together to Celebrate Juneteenth at Hollywood Bowl

Earth, Wind & Fire was alternately singing about the 12th of never and the 21st night of September, but it was all about the 19th evening of June as the veteran group proved an obvious audience favorite during “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,” a multi-artist, multi-genre show at the Hollywood Bowl broadcast live on CNN Sunday to commemorate the national holiday.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
MOVIES

