Rome’s MIA Market Adds Dedicated Animation Content Section

By Nick Vivarelli
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome’s innovative MIA Market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, documentaries and more has now added a section specifically for animation series, stand-alone specials and feature films. The eighth edition of MIA to be held in Rome Oct. 11-15 will feature a boosted co-prods market and pitching...

Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
SFGate

A Very SF Horoscope: Cancer season may usher in 2022’s happiest month yet

Among other sweet, nostalgic offerings, Cancer season 2022 in San Francisco features Cat Power inviting SF revelers to a “Sea of Love,” as she serenades Stern Grove in the heart of the season. The song is an apt metaphor for what this loving, nurturing water sign can deliver to our lives, especially if we can give our mooniest of moods space to breathe.
SFGate

Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

MILAN (AP) — Denim, fringe and chunky rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year’s summer wardrobe emerging from the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews. Temperatures in Milan were unusually high and the fashion crowd scooted from show to show with the thermometer...
The Guardian

‘We make nature here’: pioneering Dutch project repairs image after outcry over starving animals

Oostvaardersplassen reserve reshaped conservation in the 1980s as nature was allowed to take its course, now it is rewilding in a more managed way. We are in a 4x4 driving through long grass on a bit of land that was once at the bottom of the North Sea. Drained in 1968, this landscape forms part of the world’s largest artificial island, home to Oostvaardersplassen, one of Europe’s most controversial and influential rewilding projects.
SFGate

Sylvester Stallone, Star of ‘Tulsa King,’ Steals the Show at Paramount+ U.K. Launch

Whatever you do, don’t ask Sylvester Stallone — Mr. Stallone to journalists everywhere — to read off a teleprompter. Stallone stole the show at the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, where the star of mob drama “Tulsa King,” faced with a teleprompter like his fellow actors in attendance, went dramatically off-piste and opted to “speak from the heart” for 10 minutes, delightfully throwing a wrench in an otherwise perfectly curated showcase.
WWD

Christie’s Jewelry Sale, Givenchy Tops Estimates, Honey Dijon’s New Collaboration

WORTH SNAPPING: Until July 7, an eclectic ensemble of jewels spanning from the 19th century to the 1980s will be offered online at auction by Christie’s. The 290 lots, curated by the jewelry department of the auction house’s French arm, include designs from Place Vendôme cornerstones Boucheron, Cartier, Chaumet and Van Cleef & Arpels as well as pieces from sought-after signatures JAR, Suzanne Belperron and René Boivin.
SFGate

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’ at Paramount+ Renamed ‘1923’

Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel at Paramount+ is taking a trip back in time. It was announced Monday that the prequel series “1932” will now instead be known as “1923” and will take place in the new titular year as opposed to the former. Per the new logline, “1923” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade. The show will also touch on the end of World War I, which occurred in 1918.
WWD

FKA Twigs, Viktor & Rolf on Good Fortune

PARIS — Viktor & Rolf is plunging back on to the women’s fragrance scene with Good Fortune, the brand’s first major feminine launch in seven years. FKA twigs fronts the eau de parfum. “The ultimate vision that Viktor & Rolf wanted to achieve is what initially drew...
SFGate

Stallone, Costner, Chastain help launch Paramount+ in UK

LONDON (AP) — Paramount+ flexed the star power of its shows as it prepares to launch in the United Kingdom with an event attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and more. The expansion delivers overseas some popular programs like Costner's “Yellowstone” and "Star Trek Discovery”...
SFGate

‘The Black Phone’ Review: Ethan Hawke in a Serial-Killer Movie with Some Nightmare Images but Less Fear Than Meets the Eye

Ethan Hawke, in 30 years, has never played a flat-out villain before, so it would be nice to say that in “The Black Phone” he not only plays a serial killer — one of those anonymous madmen who live in a one-story house of dingy brick with a dungeon in the basement — but that he makes something memorable out of it. His mask is certainly disturbing. Hawke’s character, who is known as the Grabber, is a kidnapper of teenage boys, to whom he presumably does unspeakable things. He drives a black ’70s van with the word Abracadabra written on the side of it, and when he pops out of the vehicle to yank his victims off the street, he’ll be wearing a magician’s hat or carrying some black balloons. But it’s not until we see him in his home element that we take in the full hideous grandeur of that mask, which comes in removable sections and looks almost like it’s been chiseled in stone: sometimes it’s got a leering smile, sometimes a frown, and sometimes he just wears the lower half of it.
