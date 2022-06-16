ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Blows first save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Scott (2-2) took the loss and blew his first save of the season Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 3-1 by the Phillies,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's James Norwood: Moved off 40-man roster

The Red Sox designated Norwood for assignment Monday. Just two days after the Red Sox acquired him from the Phillies, Norwood will move off Boston's 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. The Red Sox called up second baseman Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester to replace Norwood on the 26-man active roster.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Led by Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres bounced back nicely from losing Manny Machado during a disheartening weekend sweep in Colorado. Darvish flirted with trouble before righting himself and throwing seven strong innings, and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Out with infected blister

Harper will sit Saturday against the Nationals due to an infected blister on his left hand, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, as he sat for the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader. That may have been a scheduled game off, but Saturday's absence doesn't seem to have been planned. The issue apparently flared up overnight, so Harper will sit for at least one game while taking antibiotics to treat the issue. The Phillies have an off day Monday, so it's possible he sits Sunday as well in order to get three straight days to heal. Nick Castellanos will take his designated hitter spot while Matt Vierling starts in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Optioned to Norfolk

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The move comes as teams around the league are required to drop the number of pitchers on their active rosters to 13. Baumann's latest MLB stint lasted four days. He threw a scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Rays in his lone appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 4.50.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pedro Severino: Trying first base

Severino (suspension) played first base in his first rehab game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He hasn't played first base before in the majors, but as a right-handed hitter with power, it's possible Severino could get looks at first base when the Brewers face lefties. This is more a testament to the fact the Brewers like the production they have gotten from Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini at catcher, and Severino doesn't have any minor-league options remaining. Severino is a career .262/.324/.441 hitter against lefties, good for a 102 wRC+. He is due back from his suspension the first week of July.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Drops to Double-A

Morales was demoted to Double-A Reading on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Morales made his big-league debut in mid-May after opening the season with a 0.55 ERA in 16.1 innings at the Double-A level. After making a pair of major-league appearances, he was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he stumbled to a 9.00 ERA and an awful 29.3 percent walk rate. He'll try to find the zone again back in Reading.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Slated to rejoin major-league club

Montero is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Montero had a brief stint with the major-league club earlier in June and went 2-for-13 with five strikeouts. He's been more successful in Albuquerque, slashing .327/.395/.563 with 13 home runs, 43 RBI, 35 runs and three stolen bases this season. While the 23-year-old will get to spend more time with the Rockies, it's possible that he'll have another brief stint in the majors since Kris Bryant (back) hopes to return to action next weekend.
DENVER, CO

