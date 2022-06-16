Michigan cracking down on speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement agencies have reported that nationwide trends have shown a shocking increase in speeding and deadly crashes.

In Michigan, the number of traffic crashes soared up from 245,432 in 2020 to 282,640 in 2021 alone.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes,

serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash.

Nationally in 2020, 11,258 traffic deaths involved crashes with one or more drivers speeding.

To bring these numbers down, the OHSP and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are teaming up on a regional traffic safety campaign.

For its “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign, several municipal, county and Michigan State Police (MSP) law enforcement agencies across the state will be focusing on speeders between June 18 and 26.

Recent insurance industry studies say that nearly 112,000 speeding tickets are handed out each day.

“We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives,” Sledge said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.