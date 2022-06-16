ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan cracking down on speed enforcement

By Autumn Pitchure
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement agencies have reported that nationwide trends have shown a shocking increase in speeding and deadly crashes.

In Michigan, the number of traffic crashes soared up from 245,432 in 2020 to 282,640 in 2021 alone.

“Speeding continues to be a critical issue in Michigan that leads to many needless crashes,
serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways,” said Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “It has been proven that the faster you drive the greater your risk of dying in a crash.

Nationally in 2020, 11,258 traffic deaths involved crashes with one or more drivers speeding.

To bring these numbers down, the OHSP and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are teaming up on a regional traffic safety campaign.

For its “Great Lakes, High Stakes” campaign, several municipal, county and Michigan State Police (MSP) law enforcement agencies across the state will be focusing on speeders between June 18 and 26.

Recent insurance industry studies say that nearly 112,000 speeding tickets are handed out each day.

“We hope this increased enforcement over the coming weeks will help change these dangerous driving behaviors and save lives,” Sledge said.

Comments / 35

Jacopo Dantes
4d ago

Fewer people on the road and higher fuel prices eating up budgets mean your roving tax collectors are eager for more revenue from your wallet. This budget crisis for law departments will not, of course, preclude them from driving their patrol vehicles home every night, on taxpayers fuel. Be careful out there folks, and check those taillights are working!

Reply
18
John C
4d ago

Looks like the cops finally found something they are good at to make money. Too bad it's ripping off the working man.

Reply(1)
13
Dave.s
4d ago

it's about time people driving like they own the roads move out of there was or they are on your rear bumper if speed limit is 70 your in the right lane the poor sob behind you is on your tail. wish the police were more active in our roads CRACK Down on these people please

Reply(1)
5
