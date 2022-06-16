ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter to the editor: NuBo 'never belonged in that space' and should not be allowed to continue

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

To the editor: Today, three neighborhood children playing in the sun were nearly flattened in my driveway by a Porsche whipping in to turn around and cruise back down Gladys Avenue to get a parking space to go to New Bohemia Brewing Company. Happens all the time.

Residents park at the street edge of their driveways or have chains across them. My driveway is often the first opportunity for a turn around for the many, many people looking for parking for NuBo.

﻿I was not one of the anonymous complainants mentioned in a recent Lookout article , but this is my opinion:

New Bohemia originally scammed the planning department and the county supervisor and the neighborhood when they converted the professional office space building into a bar.

Here is why:

  • They applied for a license to have a tasting room on the second floor.
  • They filled the first floor with stainless steel vats for brewing beer.
  • They told the neighborhood and the Central Fire chief and then-Supervisor John Leopold they wanted a 13-seat tasting room on the second floor.
  • The building was zoned as professional office space and had ONLY 13 parking spaces.
  • As soon as the license was granted, we (the neighborhood on Gladys Avenue) discovered the permit for a tasting room actually had a 10-to-120-person permitted occupancy.

So, New Bohemia promptly:

  • Removed most of the giant steel brewing vats on the first floor.
  • Converted the downstairs into a BAR with additional tables.
  • Changed its web page description from TASTING ROOM to TAP ROOM.
  • Began the circus of parking nightmares on Gladys Avenue.

Now, New Bohemia is a BEER GARDEN with virtually no parking.

If the business is allowed to open up indoor drinking and dining, it must NOT be allowed to retain the conversion of its parking lot into an extension of its restaurant.

In short: NuBo never belonged in that space and should not be allowed to push the intrusion any further.

Johanna Bowen

Santa Cruz

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Shelter closures show new homeless response plan in midstream

Santa Cruz County-run programs at the Oceana Inn and the National Guard Armory will close their doors by the end of this month, amounting to a net loss of 252 of the county's 638 total shelter beds. Says county Housing for Health director Robert Ratner, "We have to stop taking our money and investing it in one-time-only things; we have to corral the limited money we have invested in a strategic way."
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

Illegal landfills are suffocating the basins and open spaces of the bay area

SANTA CRUZ – The Bin Creek road winds through the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, surrounded on one shoulder by a steep slope and on the other by a steep ravine. The discreet removal of dirt provides a wide view of the tops of the emerald trees. But moving the view down provides a much darker scene: discarded furniture, mattresses, rusty car parts and rubbish that overturns in the stream below.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Cruz, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Cruz, CA
Restaurants
Santa Cruz, CA
Lifestyle
KSBW.com

Rising prices force tourists to alter travel plans

MONTEREY, Calif. — The summer travel season is in full swing on the Central Coast, but high gas prices and inflation are forcing some tourists to alter their plans. Whether it be food, housing or gas, consumer prices are on the rise— this year, you can call it ‘inflation-vacation’.
BUSINESS
San Francisco Examiner

Warriors parade calls out Market Street's problems

When the Golden State Warriors take to the streets of San Francisco for Monday’s championship parade, all eyes will be on Market Street. The beleaguered thoroughfare, which has been walloped by the pandemic, is scattered with dozens of shuttered storefronts, public drug use, crime and visible homelessness. However some organizers see the event as a step in the right direction for The City’s road to recovery.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces#Beer Garden#Food Drink#Nubo
East Bay Express

Return of the Tea Pad: Tea pads are on the way back. Wait, what?

Recent great experiences flyin’ where I’m buyin’—from the hospitality buzz of Barbary Coast Lounge in San Francisco to the ethereal calm of Riverside Wellness in Guerneville—have clarified for me now more than ever that the consumption lounge is the future of chill. But is it also the past? After all, “tea pads” once ruled these lands.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Skyscrapers' in Santa Cruz? 17-story building plans moving forward as city tackles its housing problem

The historic Palomar building has long towered over downtown Santa Cruz, at almost 90 feet — and set a precedent for height. Now, in the massive Lower Pacific and Lower Front redevelopment plans, the city council is moving ahead with plans for four buildings twice as tall, in order to help build 1,600 units of housing quickly. How will the idea play in changing Santa Cruz?
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey restaurant recommended in this year's Michelin Guide

MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey restaurant was among 17 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide and added to California's section of top-notch restaurants. Video: Carmel's Yafa earns Central Coast's first Michelin nod. “By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we...
MONTEREY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed to close Tenderloin Center

Despite seeing record overdose deaths, San Francisco will close the Tenderloin Center at the end of the year — and plans to open a similar site are unclear. Unveiled as a cornerstone of Mayor London Breed's Tenderloin Emergency Initiative and considered by many to offer life-saving services, the overdose prevention center at 1172 Market St. opened in January as a one-stop-shop to connect people to addiction treatment and housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
784
Followers
687
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy