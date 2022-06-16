ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Queer Theory and Space Pirates

By Samantha Coley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 7, "The Serene Squall," delivers a thrilling hour of television filled with surprises, action, intimacy, and secrets. Guest-starring Queer as Folk actress Jesse James Keitel, this episode uses Spock's (Ethan Peck) identity as half-human half-Vulcan to explore the queer experience and where we...

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
10 horror movies to watch after Stranger Things season 4

From Hellraiser to The Ring, here’s everything to watch after Stranger Things 4, Volume 1. Stranger Things is a love letter to pop culture, written and created by pop culture lovers Matt and Ross Duffer. The series frequently borrows from and is inspired by classic films – and Stranger Things season 4 is no different. The first Volume pays homage to horror icons like Doug Bradley's Pinhead and Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and even takes some inspiration from haunted house horrors like The Amityville Horror and The Changeling.
Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
Rebecca Romijn
Anson Mount
Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
SheKnows

Yellowstone Preview: Beth’s Worst Nightmare Returns, and She’s Out For Blood!

Being of sound mind, if not necessarily body, the last thing you’d ever catch us doing is messing with Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton. After all, we’ve watched that woman trash a high-end boutique, survive a brutal attack and walk out of a literally burning building. Having, as she once explained, “run outta things to do for the first time when I was 20,” she’s the living embodiment of that “Been There, Done That” T-shirt that was all the rage a while back.
