ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treynor, IA

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 Tornado near Treynor

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Treynor) The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado touched down near Treynor at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The EF-1 had estimated peak winds at 102 mph with a max width of 75 yards. The path length was 2.4 miles. There were no injuries or deaths.

A cluster of supercell thunderstorms moved through the region during the evening of Tuesday, June 14, into the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 15. The storms produced widespread wind gusts of 75 to 115 mph, hail up 1 to 3 inches in diameter, and two EF1 tornadoes. The other EF1 was near Murdock, Nebraska. The storms caused widespread tree damage, and some structural damage to homes and businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1iFP_0gCjGaeA00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Fire cause released at American Best Value Inn and Suites

(Atlantic) On Monday morning, Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel released the cause of Sunday’s fire at the American Best Value Inn and Suites. The Atlantic Fire Department responded to the Hotel at 3:49 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from underneath a door on the west wing’s second floor. When they arrived, they found a smoke-filled room and extinguished the fire on the south end of the area.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Monday, June 20th-Area Softball and Baseball Stats

Lydia Greiman, Karly Millikan, and Joanna Reynolds each drove in two runs. Reynolds hit a pair of doubles and a single. Whitney Pennock finished with three hits. Brenna Rossell allowed three hits, one walk, and struck out 11. Exira-EHK 3, Woodbine 1. Macy Emgarten struck out 19 batters in a...
GRISWOLD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Treynor, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Harlan baseball slugs 23 hits in doubleheader sweep of Red Oak

(Red Oak) Harlan played well in all phases and rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Red Oak on Monday. The 16-5 Cyclones have won six in a row and take a lot of momentum into a big showdown with Class 3A #4 Lewis Central on Tuesday. Coach Heath Stein’s squad started the week on a high note defeating Red Oak 14-0 and 21-3. Alex Monson tossed a three hit shoutout in game one with one walks and seven strikeouts.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Joyce Petersen Obituary

A funeral service for Joyce Petersen, 86, will be held at the First Baptist Church in Harlan on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11am. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be available on the funeral home website prior to the service. Visitation with Family will be Monday, June 20th from 6-8pm at the First Baptist Church in Harlan. Burial is in the Clay Township Cemetery at 2 pm on June 21st, 2022. Condolences can be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. The Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Firemen respond to Dumpster Fire

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire (Monday) this morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a witness reported smoke coming from a dumpster located at the H&H Trailer factory (2400 N Broadway). Fire Department personnel found employees utilizing fire extinguishers to contain/extinguish a fire in...
RED OAK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Ef 1 Tornado
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson

(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Saturday, June 18, from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Richardson died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash while on duty. Richardson’s funeral is being held at the Sidney High School on Saturday, June 18 at 11:00 a.m.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Osceola Man Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) This morning around 3:45am Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Nature Avenue. While investigating Deng Bulis, 20, of Osceola was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Bulis recorded a .113 and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked and held on a $1000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Fire Fighters Respond to Fire at American Best Value Inn & Suites

(Atlantic) Atlantic firefighters responded to a fire at the American Best Value Inn and Suites at around 3:49 p.m. on Sunday on East 7th Street in Atlantic. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappell says the call for smoke coming out from underneath the door in an upstairs suite on the west wing of the structure. They found extreme heat coming from the room and low visibility in the room. “We geared up, got a hose line to the second floor, entered the room, and couldn’t see anything but confirmed no one inside the room. We extinguished the fire in the back room. The crew is checking the walls, adjacent rooms, and first floor for fire.”
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 55-year-old Terrance Foster, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the I-80 eastbound ramp and 5th Street in Adair on June 18th. While running Foster’s information, Foster called an emergency 911 communications center knowing that he was not reporting an emergency. A probable cause search was conducted after the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A green leafy substance inside the butt of a cigar was located that field tested positive for marijuana. Two boxes with a total of nine vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance and a plastic grocery sack with $1,800 in cash was also located. Foster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Controlled Substance Violation, and False Report to Public Entity. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon softball coach reaches career win #100

(Audubon) The Audubon softball team posted a 2-1 day on Saturday with wins against Coon Rapids-Bayard and Panorama along with a loss to MVAOCOU. Wheeler coach Eric Borkowski got his 100th and 101st career victories. The tourney started with a 22-1 decision over Panorama. The Wheeler lineup slugged out fifteen...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Emerson Man Arrested for Suspended License

(Red Oak) On Saturday around 9 pm, Red Oak Police Department Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 Block of North Broadway Street for a traffic infraction. Upon further investigation, it determined that 32year old Tyler Eldon Buckner of Emerson, IA had a suspended license through the state of Iowa. Officers transported Buckner to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
EMERSON, IA
khqa.com

Iowa Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash

HAMBURG, Iowa (KHQA) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in Iowa was killed in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson. Investigators...
HAMBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board discusses Sunnyside Pool staffing issues and the use of Hotel/Motel tax funds

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday night discussed entry into the Sunnyside Pool. Bryant Rasmussen, Director, explained to the Board that they have had questions regarding the limited capacity and people with passes wanting priority to enter the pool. Currently, the pool is operating on limited capacity due to the shortage of lifeguards. Based off of Red Cross regulation, there has to be one lifeguard for every 25 people in the pool.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and four citations between June 7th and June 19th. Jeffery Knight, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested June 9th for Operating While Under the Influence 2nd Offense. Weneity Seker, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested June 11th for Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy