National Weather Service confirms EF-1 Tornado near Treynor

(Treynor) The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado touched down near Treynor at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The EF-1 had estimated peak winds at 102 mph with a max width of 75 yards. The path length was 2.4 miles. There were no injuries or deaths.

A cluster of supercell thunderstorms moved through the region during the evening of Tuesday, June 14, into the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 15. The storms produced widespread wind gusts of 75 to 115 mph, hail up 1 to 3 inches in diameter, and two EF1 tornadoes. The other EF1 was near Murdock, Nebraska. The storms caused widespread tree damage, and some structural damage to homes and businesses.