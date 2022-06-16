ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston man accused of stalking arrested for misusing 911

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpx5B_0gCjGYpa00

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly made false 911 calls.

According to North Charleston Police, Tyrese Chisolm (47) is accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend’s mother by “constantly playing on her phone” in the middle of the night.

Police were told that Chisolm would call for authorities to be sent to the mother’s home between the hours of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Chisolm would make the calls; telling police that “it’s an emergency,” a police report read.

The mother told police that Chisolm was upset because her daughter did not want a relationship with him.

She also asked Chisolm to stop and that he also made similar calls to other relatives.

Chisolm was charged with stalking and five counts of using 911 unlawfully.

NCPD: Woman in custody after argument turned physical

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man was pistol-whipped in brazen home robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing numerous charges for his involvement in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning in Downtown Charleston, according to Charleston Police. CPD on responded to a home on E Street just after midnight Sunday about a robbery that occurred at the home. Police said the victim had “multiple […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

2 dead, 2 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people were killed and two others hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County, authorities said. It happened about 2:40 a.m. at the Hang Time Night Club, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said. Two men who later died were taken to the Colleton Medical […]
WCBD Count on 2

Shooting at SC nightclub leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said two men died and two other people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub. The State newspaper reported that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Hang Time Grill & Lounge in Walterboro around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating a deadly Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub that left two dead. Deputies responded to Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of gunfire. At the scene, deputies assisted two male victims who were suffering from “critical gunshot wounds,” […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#911#North Charleston Police#Ncpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Nightclub mass shooting: two dead in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses in a mass shooting early Sunday morning that left two dead and two more injured. Deputies were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the Hang Time Grill & Lounge on Rivers Street in Walterboro for reports of gunfire and found two critically injured victims.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man hurt in Colleton County fiery crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was injured after a vehicle crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe “failed to negotiate a curve” along Cooks Hill Road near Clearwater Lane. The vehicle crashed into a tree and became engulfed in a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant PD to hold National Night Out event

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will hold a block party for National Night Out in August. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. According to Department officials, the event will serve as an opportunity for community members to get to know […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died in a North Charleston shooting Thursday. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Shara Greene, 33, from North Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound. Police responded...
News19 WLTX

New details released in Eutawville double murder, kidnapping of toddler

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have released the name of a suspect accused of killing two people in Orangeburg County and taking a one-year-old child on Thursday. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said it had arrested 45-year-old Antonio Smalls of Monks Corner for the murder of Raymond and Jean Ann Brown after their bodies were found in the doorway of a Wesgar Avenue home about five miles southeast of Eutawville.
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boat crash leaves 1 vessel disabled in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several crews responded to a boat crash in Mocks Corner Saturday night. According to Mocks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a boat crash around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, authorities found that two vessels allegedly collided. One boat was left disabled. EMS treated two […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner man charged with killing man and woman at Eutawville home

ORANGEBURG — A 45-year-old Moncks Corner man has been charged with two counts of murder in the slaying of a Eutawville man and woman. Antonio Smalls also faces a kidnapping offense on allegations he took a 1-year-old boy from the victims' home after the shootings. Orangeburg County sheriff's deputies...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy