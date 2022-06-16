19th annual Blueberry Festival happening this weekend in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C (WNCT) — The 19th annual Blueberry Festival is happening this weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

The kickoff of the festival will begin on Friday starting a 6 a.m. with the BBQ cookoff. Starting at 9 a.m., people can enter many recipe contests and buy some BBQ and blueberries throughout the day. And later on in the day, there will be musical performances by Shack Humphrey and Co. and Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot.

Let’s Go Out! Festivals happening in ENC

On Saturday the fun continues with a model train show, kid’s amusements and arts & crafts beginning at 9 a.m.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.