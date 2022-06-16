ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area company offering free tech classes for students in need

 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Webster Groves-based marketing company Digital Strike is looking for more students to train for free as part of a major growth initiative with Google. The program promises to provide the equivalent of a college degree in about a year's time that could lead to job opportunities that average...

