WVU’s football program is repeating a rollout of new uniforms against Pitt, and hopes the results on the field are similar to the last time the Mountaineers unveiled a special set of togs against its most frequently-faced opponent. On Nov. 26, 2010, West Virginia wore a coal-themed Nike Pro Combat uniform against the Panthers, who sported a steel-themed outfit, and WVU’s white road unis proved victorious in a 35-10 win in the last game in the series played on Panther home turf.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO