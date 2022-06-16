ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' Trailer

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biopic taking a fictionalized look into the life and career of iconic actress, singer, and model Marilyn Monroe titled Blonde, has finally got a teaser trailer which showcases Ana de Armas exhibiting an open smile that is uncannily close to the one that the iconic sex symbol from the 1950s...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New photos show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe dress worn by Kim Kardashian

More photographs apparently showing additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 dress after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala have emerged.The nude-coloured dress, which was acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in 2016 for US$4.8 million (£3.8 million), appears to have suffered tearing on one of its straps.It comes after collector Scott Fortner shared photographs via his blog and social media that appear to show damage to the back of the dress, including stretched fabric and missing crystals.Kardashian wore the screen legend’s famous “Happy Birthday Mr President Dress” in early May, when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES

