ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield County hosting Bumblebee Jamboree to celebrate pollinators

By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEeuM_0gCjEzXV00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Master Gardeners will be hosting the Bumblebee Jamboree at Maymont.

The event is on Saturday, June 18, to celebrate pollinators, according to a release by Chesterfield County.

It will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be open to all.

The event will focus on encouraging people to learn about butterflies, bees, beetles and bats — and will feature crafts, games, snacks and other activities.

Chesterfield County holding rain barrel building workshops

For more information, call 804-751-4401 or visit this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
rvahub.com

Photos: Juneteenth Reggae at Hardywood and Diamond Flea Market

Richard Hayes is the co-founder of RVAHub. When he isn't rounding up neighborhood news, he's likely watching soccer or chasing down the latest and greatest board game. Richmond Folk Festival announces first group of artists for 2022 festival — The Richmond Folk Festival returns October 7-9, 2022, and celebrates its 18th anniversary, having become one of Virginia’s largest events.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pamplin Park to host Independence Day program

Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will proclaim America's Independence Day on July 4, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with activities and programs. Families will enjoy the chance to meet founding father Patrick Henry portrayed by Charles Wissinger and...
PETERSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Lifestyle
Chesterfield County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollinators#Beetles#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC12

Lawmakers pass budget amendment for Petersburg casino study

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get another chance at a casino for now. Lawmakers met last week to go over amendments to the state budget, which included a provision for a study that would look into the revenue a state casino could generate in Petersburg. It blocks Richmond...
PETERSBURG, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Fire call at Family Dollar

Monday morning Roanoke-Wildwood, Ebony and Longbridge fire departments responded to a call at the Dollar Tree/Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road. Employees smelt smoke at the front of the store and the issue was electrical related. A crew stayed on the scene until an electrician arrived.
EBONY, VA
NBC12

Weekend flight delays, cancellations foreshadow busy summer ahead

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - If you booked a flight this summer, don’t be surprised if you run into some delays. Travel numbers broke new post-pandemic records, and flight delays and cancellations have been widespread. According to the TSA, Friday was the busiest travel day of the year so far,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy