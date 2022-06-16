Chesterfield County hosting Bumblebee Jamboree to celebrate pollinators

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Master Gardeners will be hosting the Bumblebee Jamboree at Maymont.

The event is on Saturday, June 18, to celebrate pollinators, according to a release by Chesterfield County.

It will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be open to all.

The event will focus on encouraging people to learn about butterflies, bees, beetles and bats — and will feature crafts, games, snacks and other activities.

For more information, call 804-751-4401 or visit this website .

