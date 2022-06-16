Nurse facing charges after allegedly stealing painkillers from hospital

Port Charlotte, FL - A South Florida nurse is facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing a pain killer from the hospital she worked at.

According to investigators, Whitney Alley, an emergency room nurse at Shorepoint Port Charlotte, allegedly took 11 vials of hydromorphone without providing patient orders.

Authorities say the hospital requested that Alley come in for two drug tests but the 46-year-old never showed up.

Court records show Alley took the drugs because it would take too long for work orders to be filled. However, Shorepoint states “none of the patients Whitney [was] caring for were to receive Hydromorphone in those 11 occasions and none of her patients were prescribed Hydromorphone.”

This isn't the first time Alley's been accused of stealing painkillers from the hospital she was working at.

In 2015, Alley was fired from Manatee Memorial Hospital for taking the same drug without documenting it.

The Florida Board of Nursing made Alley take a course to regain her license on the condition that she didn’t violate the law again.