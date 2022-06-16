ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Penn State Health names leaders for Cumberland County

By David Wenner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Snyder was named regional chief operating officer for Hampden Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center and other Penn State Health facilities in Cumberland County....

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Hershey Medical Center opens new, expanded ICU

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On the seventh floor of the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, an expanded Medical Intensive Care Unite (MICU) has opened. The 24-bed unit replaces the previous 16-bed unit on the sixth floor, which will be renovated into additional patient care space. After extensive feedback from patients, families, and […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: EMT school founder

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is David Kirchner, who founded the EMT program in the Eastern Lebanon County School District 40 years ago. Kirchner’s program has pushed countless Eastern Lebanon County School District students to become first responders. Kirchner is also a former teacher with the Eastern Lebanon County School District.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, PA
Government
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Penn, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Cumberland County, PA
Health
County
Cumberland County, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg School District to remain in receivership

The Harrisburg School District will remain under the control of receiver for at least another three years a judge ruled Monday. Judge William T. Tully approved a petition from the Pennsylvania Secretary of Eduction to extend receivership of the school district for another three years. Lori A. Suski will continue...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Sport teams donate items for new Midstate dads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s celebration of father’s day was definitely a grand slam. New dads at UPMC hospitals received baseballs and hats donated by local sports teams sporting their baby’s footprints to commemorate the occasion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Snyder
PennLive.com

Central Pa. high school student headed to national pageant as Miss Outstanding Teen

A central Pa. high school student won the statewide title of Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen in a ceremony hosted in York Saturday night. Jersey Gianna Smith, of York, is the daughter of Dan and Joey Lynn Smith and attends Carmichaels Area High School. She competed in the ceremony at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York as Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Facilities#Geisinger Holy Spirit#Penn State Health#Hampden Medical Center#Snyder#Ellis Hospital
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (June 1 to June 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Linda A. Kruger to Linda A. Kruger for $1. Betty J. Sattazahn Estate, Michele S. Morris to St. Paul The Apostle Parish Charitable Trust, Church St. Paul The Apostle Parish Charitable Trust Gainer Ronald W. Most Reverend Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg, Church Gainer Ronald W. Most Reverend Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg, Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Church Bishop Of The Diocese Of Harrisburg Most Reverence Ronald W. Gainer for $249,900.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fathers and Juneteenth celebrated at cookout in Harrisburg

Dozens of Harrisburg community members gathered in Hall Manor on Sunday afternoon to celebrate two major holidays. They met to celebrate Father’s Day, as well as Juneteenth, during a cookout hosted by the community organization PUSH and Michael’s Memory. This is the organization’s second time hosting the holiday celebration.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Photos from Harrisburg’s Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Harrisburg and Dauphin County hosted a Juneteenth Celebration Saturday in front of the city government center at 10 N. Second St., Harrisburg. The festival, which took place on Second Street between Market and Walnut streets, featured 60 artisan vendors, live performances by the FAME Jazz ensemble of Washington, D.C., The Singer’s Lounge music group, and the Pennsylvania Past Players, a re-enactment group led by Harrisburg historian Lenwood Sloan.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

Hawk rescued unharmed from car grill in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – If a cat has nine lives, this lucky hawk must have a couple of its own. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center shared images of a red-tailed hawk that was found stuck in the grill of a car traveling on Rt. 30. The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals responded and shared images to Raven Ridge of what the situation looked like, which they feared would not have a positive ending.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
162K+
Followers
68K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy