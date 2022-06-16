Penn State Health names leaders for Cumberland County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – If a cat has nine lives, this lucky hawk must have a couple of its own. Raven Ridge Wildlife Center shared images of a red-tailed hawk that was found stuck in the grill of a car traveling on Rt. 30. The Organization for Responsible Care of Animals responded and shared images to Raven Ridge of what the situation looked like, which they feared would not have a positive ending.

