ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ferrari to make 80% hybrid and full-electric range by 2030

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOqHq_0gCjDeHh00
FILE - The new Ferrari, named LaFerrari, is presented during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva International Motor Show, Switzerland, March 5, 2013. Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Thursday, June 16, 2022 outlined its electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric and 40% hybrid models by 2030. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Thursday outlined an electrification strategy that calls for 40% full-electric vehicles and 40% hybrid models by 2030.

CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the first electric car will be presented in 2025, with the first deliveries the following year.

Now, just four Ferrari models, or 20% of the range, are hybrid cars. Its first hybrid model was the limited edition La Ferrari launched in 2013, capitalizing on Formula 1 technology.

Vigna, a former technology entrepreneur who joined Ferrari as CEO nine months ago, said the electrification strategy is “highly relevant.”

“Not only it is required by emissions regulations, but most importantly, we believe we can use the electric engine to enhance the performance of our cars, as we did already with our hybrid Ferrari,” he said at an analyst presentation.

As Ferrari expands its model range, the car company based in the northern Italian city of Maranello said it would unveil the long-awaited Purosangue utility vehicle in September. Bearing the Italian name for thoroughbred, the Purosangue will represent no more than 20% of vehicles produced during its cycle.

In all, Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models from 2023 to 2026, including a new high-performance supercar.

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
Reason.com

GM Slashes Prices for Its Electric Vehicles (To Compete With Tesla)

This week, The Verge reported that General Motors' 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (E.V.) have dropped in price by 18 percent since 2022, down to $26,595 from $32,495. Meanwhile, BMW in the last few weeks announced plans to alter its E.V. battery design, which is estimated to yield a 30 percent drop in materials costs over the next few years. And Ford CEO Jim Farley told attendees of the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that he anticipates a "huge price war" in the E.V. industry in the coming years, as more and more carmakers price cars around that $25,000 mark.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Electric Cars#Italian#Maranello
CNN

Report: Volkswagen could sell more electric cars than Tesla by 2024

Volkswagen has been saying for years that it intends to, one day, sell more electric cars than Tesla. That could finally happen in 2024, according to a new report from Bloomberg Intelligence. Over the next few years, these two automakers will battle to be the leader in global electric vehicle sales, leaving the rest of the auto industry far behind, according to the analysis.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
teslarati.com

BMW prepares Steyr plant for next-generation electric vehicles

Today, BMW has announced that it would be investing one billion euros (~$1,050,355,000) over the next three years into their Steyr, Austria power train plant in order to prep for electric vehicle production. The Steyr plant has been a BMW power train manufacturing facility since 1973, and on the eve...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Will Surpass Tesla EV Sales By 2024 New Report Says

There’s a new report out by research company Bloomberg Intelligence and it predicts a major reshuffling at the top of the EV manufacturer pyramid. It suggests that current global leader Tesla will not keep its crown for long and that it will be overtaken by Volkswagen in around 18 months.
BUSINESS
CNET

Ferrari Plans 15 New Cars by 2026, Including Purosangue SUV, Hypercar, EV

Automakers' future plans aren't often delivered in painstaking detail, but Ferrari's latest Capital Markets Day presentation pretty much lays out the company's intentions over the next four years, and there's something in there for just about everyone, fans and owners alike. Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its strategic plan through 2026,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Family Photo Reveals All-New Model

We've got to hand it to Polestar; the Swedish electric vehicle brand has managed to stay in the news cycle despite being a relative niche player in the automotive industry. Updates to the Polestar 2, a teaser for the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV, and the reveal of a stunning sports car concept have kept eyes on Polestar. Now the company seems to have its marketing campaign running at full speed with yet another big teaser.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Nio adds ES7 crossover to growing lineup of EVs

It was only in 2017 that Nio, often billed as China's rival to Tesla, rolled out its first vehicle in the form of the ES8 crossover. (There was also an EP9 hypercar, though this was a track car whose production totaled only a handful of units.) Since then, Nio has...
CARS
US News and World Report

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: What You Need to Know

Lexus, Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Porsche, Mercedes and, of course, Bentley. As the auto manufacturing landscape changes and shifts toward a more sustainable future, each of these luxury automakers has, in recent years, launched new hybrid vehicles. Bentley's "Beyond100" strategy outlines the company's plan to achieve the highest levels of...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator First Test: Classic Truck Up Top, EV Party Underneath

Ever since we encountered this Avalanche Gray vintage Ford F-100 pickup last year, we begged the automaker to let us test it. Well, we finally managed to get on the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator's dance card—and with permission to record official acceleration and braking numbers. What Is the F-100...
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
459K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy