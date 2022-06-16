ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fallen power lines close busy stretch of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, police say

By Michael McGough
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A short stretch of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento will be closed for hours Thursday morning after power lines fell in the roadway, authorities said.

The thoroughfare is expected to be closed until noon between Roosevelt and 20th avenues, near the city’s Colonial Heights neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet around 5 a.m.

Police did not say what caused the power lines to fall. Sacramento Municipal Utility District was not reporting any significant power outages in the area as of 7 a.m.

Drivers should use alternate routes, such as Highway 99, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or 65th Street. Traffic delays are anticipated.

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

