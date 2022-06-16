Fallen power lines close busy stretch of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento, police say

A short stretch of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento will be closed for hours Thursday morning after power lines fell in the roadway, authorities said.

The thoroughfare is expected to be closed until noon between Roosevelt and 20th avenues, near the city’s Colonial Heights neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet around 5 a.m.

Police did not say what caused the power lines to fall. Sacramento Municipal Utility District was not reporting any significant power outages in the area as of 7 a.m.

Drivers should use alternate routes, such as Highway 99, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or 65th Street. Traffic delays are anticipated.