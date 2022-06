As the weeks go on, we get further from last year’s NCAA Tournament and college basketball season and even nearer to the next one. We’re still just over two months removed from that Tournament, meaning there’s still plenty of time left before the next season begins. However, there’s still quite the flurry of activity in the Transfer Portal, including some pretty impressive names that are just waiting and hunting for that right fit. However, one of those names found his fit.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO