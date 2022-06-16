Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting in Wills Acres neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Wills Acres neighborhood, just north of Noralto, authorities said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, and the incident is now a homicide investigation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post just after 5:15 a.m.

Arriving officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Sacramento Fire Department personnel to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Police Department said in a news release.

No suspect information was available, police said, and detectives believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.