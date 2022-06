We are back with yet another week of Wordle! Today is June 20 and I have a quick question for everyone: Did you also lose your streak to "Cacao" the other day or was that just me? Some of these words that Wordle puts at the end of the week are downright devious. Luckily today's answer is several notches below that and I'm sure you all can get it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO