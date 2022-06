Back in March, The Gaslight Anthem announced that they'd be returning to "full time status as a band," and they announced a fall tour with Jeff Rosenstock and Tigers Jaw. They got their return started earlier than expected, however, when they played a surprise set at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads on Saturday night (6/18), for what was to have been Brian Fallon's third solo show at the venue (rescheduled from December). "SURPRISE!!!! Looks like I decided to turn my third solo show @crossroadsgarwoodnj to a secret first @thegaslightanthem show!,” Fallon wrote on Instagram. "Good thing we live-streamed it."

