ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ellen’s Restaurant Getting Closer to Opening Two New Dallas Locations

By Danita White
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago

A new and fourth location for Ellen’s Restaurant is coming to the shopping center of Preston Trail Village in far North Dallas . Occupying suite 101 at 17194 Preston Rd , the incoming eatery is replacing Crossroads Diner, a breakfast and lunch spot that closed in late 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ellen’s third new location is coming to Dallas ‘s oldest shopping center, Casa Linda Plaza , at 1211 N Buckner Blvd .

Both of these new locations have been in the works for quite some time, but based on conversations on the brand’s Facebook page, it’s been a waiting game due to long architectural and permitting processes.

“It seems we need to dispel a rumor about our soon-to-be Casa Linda Plaza location,” a recent Facebook post read. “Despite what you may have heard to the contrary, we are definitely moving forward as quickly as possible. The architectural and permitting process is a long one, but we are eagerly anticipating approval soon! We can’t wait!”

The situation has been the same for the Preston Trail Village location, but progress is also being made there, with the brand saying, “It’s all happening at once it seems.” According to a May state project filing, renovation work for Ellen’s at Preston Trail Village is expected to start in July and wrap up in January 2023. The space of 9,500 square feet will include a covered patio.

Offering simple, yet extraordinary, Southern comfort food, Ellen’s serves up breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day. Signature breakfast dishes include pancake pot pie, steak and eggs, mushroom garlic scramble, and shrimp and grits. There’s also traditional breakfast plates, Mexican breakfast offerings, and a variety of benedicts. For lunch and dinner, there’s salads, homemade soups, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees such as meatloaf, chicken fried steak, and Cajun pasta.

Ellen’s is currently open in Allen at 210 S Central Expy and in downtown Dallas at 1790 N Record St.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
addisonmagazine.com

Galleria Dallas to Welcome Six New Stores Coming Soon

Galleria Dallas is proud to welcome six new stores that will open this spring and summer, including one pop-up happening Mother’s Day weekend. Kendra Scott will host a pop-up May 6-8, just in time for Mother’s Day. The company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, features natural gemstones in its jewelry. The designer will offer gifts for moms and more – including their popular women’s jewelry, candles, watches and their new men’s line. The pop-up shop will be located in front of Sephora on level one.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
CW33

Who’s got the best vanilla milkshakes in Dallas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooths, hot days, vanilla ice cream and some accompanying ingredients could create the perfect storm to enjoy the ever-so-popular dessert, the vanilla milkshake. As summertime is here, so is the heat that the Texas sun never forgets to bring, meaning one of the factors to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Far North Dallas#Salad#Downtown Dallas#Food Drink#N Buckner Blvd#Casa#The Preston Trail Village#Southern
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best fresh & smoked turkey in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the main proteins of the holiday Thanksgiving is none other than the humble and ever-so-tasty turkey. Whether you choose to smoke, bake or deep-fry your turkey for your family’s Thanksgiving feast, there’s not a wrong way to do it as long as you don’t overcook or even burn it.
DALLAS, TX
momcollective.com

Moving to (or Visiting) Collin County? Here Are Our Top 5 Areas to Explore!

Moving somewhere new can be extremely daunting. And showcasing your town to visitors in a way that does it justice can be a ton of pressure. Lucky for you, Collin County Moms has you covered! Here’s a list of our favorite areas in Collin County, each with limitless potential for fun, entertainment, and unforgettable dining experiences.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
papercitymag.com

The Best Consignment Stores in Dallas, An Underrated Luxury Bargain Land

When Nashville business owner Kim Fennell touches down at Dallas Love Field, her first stop in the city is her favorite consignment shop. Fennell still sports a unique piece of jewelry she purchased in Dallas more than 10 years ago. “The consignment shopping in Dallas is better than New York...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Big Additions to Dallas Skyline Planned

The Dallas City Council votes Wednesday on incentives for two big additions to the skyline. An 80-story building on North Field Street would become the city’s tallest building, taller than the Bank of America Plaza. The other project would occupy normally vacant surface parking lots south of Dallas City...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Best spots to get apple strudel in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Read this closely and use your imagination to cook this incredible dessert in your mind, thinly rolled out dough, apples, sugar and an assortment of spices with a side of coffee. Yes, it’s apple strudel time! Friday, June 17 is National Apple Strudel Day, and we...
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
182
Followers
72
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy