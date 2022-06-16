Ellen’s Restaurant Getting Closer to Opening Two New Dallas Locations

A new and fourth location for Ellen’s Restaurant is coming to the shopping center of Preston Trail Village in far North Dallas . Occupying suite 101 at 17194 Preston Rd , the incoming eatery is replacing Crossroads Diner, a breakfast and lunch spot that closed in late 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ellen’s third new location is coming to Dallas ‘s oldest shopping center, Casa Linda Plaza , at 1211 N Buckner Blvd .

Both of these new locations have been in the works for quite some time, but based on conversations on the brand’s Facebook page, it’s been a waiting game due to long architectural and permitting processes.

“It seems we need to dispel a rumor about our soon-to-be Casa Linda Plaza location,” a recent Facebook post read. “Despite what you may have heard to the contrary, we are definitely moving forward as quickly as possible. The architectural and permitting process is a long one, but we are eagerly anticipating approval soon! We can’t wait!”

The situation has been the same for the Preston Trail Village location, but progress is also being made there, with the brand saying, “It’s all happening at once it seems.” According to a May state project filing, renovation work for Ellen’s at Preston Trail Village is expected to start in July and wrap up in January 2023. The space of 9,500 square feet will include a covered patio.

Offering simple, yet extraordinary, Southern comfort food, Ellen’s serves up breakfast, lunch, and dinner all day. Signature breakfast dishes include pancake pot pie, steak and eggs, mushroom garlic scramble, and shrimp and grits. There’s also traditional breakfast plates, Mexican breakfast offerings, and a variety of benedicts. For lunch and dinner, there’s salads, homemade soups, burgers, sandwiches, and entrees such as meatloaf, chicken fried steak, and Cajun pasta.

Ellen’s is currently open in Allen at 210 S Central Expy and in downtown Dallas at 1790 N Record St.

