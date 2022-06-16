Esthesis release their first ever video for new single Place Your Bets

French prog rockers Esthesis have released a new video for their brand new single Place Your Bets , which you can watch below. It's the band's very first music video!

The band, who won the Best Unsigned Band category in the 2020 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll, will be following the single release with their second album, as yet untitled, a follow-up to 2020's The Awakening .

"I have now created my own label and production company for Esthesis and eventually produce other artists," Esthesis mainman Aurélien Goude. "Furthermore, we are going to tour in more countries and cities in 2022/2023. Pre-orders for the new album will be announced very soon with a brand new limited and numbered edition."