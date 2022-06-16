Louisiana Federal Credit Union hosts Shred Day

Covington – Friday, shortly after 9:50 a.m., Troopers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Kornegay of Slidell for traffic and drug related violations. While processing Kornegay at the St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking, Kornegay complained of neck pain and was medically refused until cleared by a local area hospital. Troopers then transported Kornegay to a local area hospital for an evaluation. After being cleared by medical personnel, Troopers transported Kornegay back to St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking. While in the “intake area” of St. Tammany Parish Jail, Kornegay fell and reported that his neck was injured. Shortly after 3:20 p.m., Troopers transported Kornegay back to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Kornegay sustained non-life threatening injuries. Upon his medical release, Kornegay will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

