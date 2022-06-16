ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Louisiana Federal Credit Union hosts Shred Day

By Staff Reports
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

LAPLACE — Louisiana Federal Credit Union will offer free, unlimited shredding from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18 at the LaPlace branch, located at 350 Belle Terre Blvd. Shredding old documents...

L'Observateur

Texas company fined for oil spill near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK COMPANY, LLC (“GREAT LAKES”), a Texas company, was sentenced on June 14, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill and ordered to pay a $1 million fine.
GRAND ISLE, LA
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Failure of the Louisiana Legislature to Comply with Court Order to Draw a Second Majority African-American Congressional District

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the failure of the Louisiana Legislature to draw a second majority African-American congressional district as ordered by the U.S. Middle District court. Gov. Edwards said:. “It is disappointing that after every opportunity to do the...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Parish Council approves general obligation bonds, addresses mosquito control

LAPLACE — Mosquitos, roofs and fencing garnered attention from St. John the Baptist Parish Council members during their meeting this past Tuesday night in LaPlace. And the council, without comment, approved the issuance of $15 million in general obligation bonds, the first tranche of the $58 bond approved by voters this past fall. Administration officials expressed optimism the funds will be available by August to begin projects.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 600 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 600 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 9 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

State Police Investigating In-Custody Injury in St. Tammany Parish

Covington – Friday, shortly after 9:50 a.m., Troopers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Kornegay of Slidell for traffic and drug related violations. While processing Kornegay at the St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking, Kornegay complained of neck pain and was medically refused until cleared by a local area hospital. Troopers then transported Kornegay to a local area hospital for an evaluation. After being cleared by medical personnel, Troopers transported Kornegay back to St. Tammany Parish Jail for booking. While in the “intake area” of St. Tammany Parish Jail, Kornegay fell and reported that his neck was injured. Shortly after 3:20 p.m., Troopers transported Kornegay back to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment. Kornegay sustained non-life threatening injuries. Upon his medical release, Kornegay will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

1811 Slave Revolt Trail pieces together details lost to history

LAPLACE — Many details of what happened during the Louisiana Slave Revolt of 1811 are lost to history, but two major historic structures along the route of the revolt contain key information to piece together the events. The 1811 Slave Revolt began on a rainy January night at the...
LAPLACE, LA

