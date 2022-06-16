ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Umatilla Saturday Market Open Each Saturday at Village Square Park

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Umatilla Saturday Market is open for business in Village Square Park every...

northeastoregonnow.com

northeastoregonnow.com

PCA, Heritage Station Museum Team Up for Thrift Store Challenge

The American Poet Dorothy Parker described creativity as, “..a wild mind with a disciplined eye.”. Artists who work with discarded or repurposed materials are known to have their eyes open much of the time, staying alert to items that strike them as beautiful, quizzical, or intriguing. The Pendleton Center for the Arts and the Heritage Station Museum have teamed up to encourage those makers who work in a similar fashion to create new works of art. The Community Thrift Store Challenge kicked off on June 11 and will culminate in an exhibit in the front windows of the popular store during the month of August.
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Economic Summit Helps Close Divide Between Eastern, Western Oregon

Industry experts, Oregon officials, office candidates and lawmakers from around the state converged onto Hermiston Thursday and Friday for the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit. Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition (EOWC), the two-day event gave private and public sector attendees insight into the region’s economy and how to tap into its potential.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Large fire outside Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. - Several agencies including Richland Fire Department are responding to a fire at the Walmart on Duportail Street in Richland. Flames on the backside of the building near the loading dock are reportedly around 20-feet high. Cargo containers caught fire, according to crews on scene. The ten-foot-tall containers...
RICHLAND, WA
opb.org

Small Eastern Oregon town rushes to shore up riverbanks after heavy rains

The Umatilla River floods may have ended two years ago, but the Eastern Oregon communities that line the river are still feeling the effects. A bedroom community of about 600 people a few miles south of Hermiston, Echo took the brunt of heavy rain runoff from the nearby Blue Mountains over the past several days, causing the banks of the Umatilla River to swell to twice their normal size.
ECHO, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance in locating the owner of an SUV

Umatilla County-OSP Fish & Wildlife is seeking public assistance with locating the owner of a light-colored SUV last seen near Hermiston, Oregon, around October of 2021. The vehicle was captured by an OSP Fish & Wildlife Division mobile recording device, but the license plate is unreadable. It is believed the vehicle may reside in the Benton County area of southeast Washington and is connected with a poaching incident nearby.
nbcrightnow.com

Shooting inside Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department has confirmed a shooting inside the Ben Franklin Transit Transfer Center around 4:35 p.m. There were no injuries and the shooter ran away. According to Rigo Pruneda, the suspect was detained two blocks away. A weapon was found in a garbage nearby, but a connection has not yet been established. PPD is still investigating.
PASCO, WA
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cougar statue discovered at location of a different investigation

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A bronze cougar statue went missing from Howard Amon Park. On June 10, 2022, the Richland Parks and Rec posted on Facebook, asking for its return. Benton County Sheriff’s office discovered the cougar statue Wednesday night at a residence in Benton City. After reaching out to the BCSO, we learned that the deputy on the scene was actually investigating another call.
BENTON CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Fiery crash in Burbank injured at least one person, shut down U.S. 12 at Dodd Rd

UPDATE at 5:45 p.m. on June 15, 2022: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in a fiery crash that shut down traffic on U.S. 12 in Burbank on Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media alert from Thorson, serious injuries occurred in the crash which involved two passenger cars and a commercial truck. No further details...
BURBANK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama police search for missing person

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Yakama Nation Police Department has been looking for 40-year-old Benita D. Long since March 26, 2022. Long was last seen in Toppenish at El Corral and last heard from in Yakima. Long has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the chin. Long...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash in Pasco causes I-182 closure Friday morning

PASCO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has investigated a deadly crash that happened on Eastbound I-182 at North 4th Ave. in Pasco. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. this morning. According to Sergeant Chad Pettijohn, only one 55-year-old male was involved. The male was heading Eastbound on I-182 when...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school nurse accused of drug misuse

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission has charged registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin with unprofessional conduct following an inability to do her job as a school nurse. Martin has been a registered nurse in Washington since 2004. She was working as a school nurse...
KOMO News

Kennewick man killed in early morning crash, State Patrol investigating

PASCO, Wash. — One man is dead after a crash in Pasco early Friday morning. Washington State Patrol troopers identified the victim as 56-year-old Jorge Ramirez, a Kennewick resident. According to WSP, Ramirez was driving a pickup truck eastbound on I-182 near 4th Ave in Pasco at 2 AM,...
PASCO, WA

