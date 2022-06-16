Umatilla Saturday Market Open Each Saturday at Village Square Park

The American Poet Dorothy Parker described creativity as, “..a wild mind with a disciplined eye.”. Artists who work with discarded or repurposed materials are known to have their eyes open much of the time, staying alert to items that strike them as beautiful, quizzical, or intriguing. The Pendleton Center for the Arts and the Heritage Station Museum have teamed up to encourage those makers who work in a similar fashion to create new works of art. The Community Thrift Store Challenge kicked off on June 11 and will culminate in an exhibit in the front windows of the popular store during the month of August.

