Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis

#30. Aldo’s Pizza Pies

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970

#29. Buckley’s Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610

#28. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504

#27. One & Only BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666

#26. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6085 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4708

#25. The BBQ Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642

#24. Blues City Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,465 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712

#23. South of Beale

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 361 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4207

#22. Huey’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3011

#21. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103

#20. The Beauty Shop Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$

– Address: 966 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5611

#19. Lafayette’s Music Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2119 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#18. Corky’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513

#17. Rizzos by Michael Patrick

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Rizzo’s closed permanently in early 2022.

#16. Soul Fish Cafe – Poplar Avenue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

#15. Huey’s Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1927 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2623

#14. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,670 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407

#13. B.B. King’s Blues Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 143 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#12. Majestic Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615

#11. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104

#10. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216

#9. McEwen’s On Monroe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 120 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2512

#8. Paulette’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#7. Itta Bena

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713

#6. Brother Juniper’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3519 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5917

#5. Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217

#4. Terrace At The River Inn

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918

#3. Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

#2. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,376 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112

#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,763 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101

