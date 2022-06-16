Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Memphis using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
#30. Aldo’s Pizza Pies
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 S Main St Ste 101 Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2970
#29. Buckley’s Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610
#28. Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 712 W Brookhaven Cir, Memphis, TN 38117-4504
#27. One & Only BBQ
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1779 Kirby Pkwy #1a, Memphis, TN 38138-3666
#26. Seasons 52
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6085 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-4708
#25. The BBQ Shop
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1782 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2642
#24. Blues City Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,465 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 138 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3712
#23. South of Beale
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 361 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4207
#22. Huey’s Downtown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 77 S 2nd St, Memphis, TN 38103-3011
#21. Texas de Brazil
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103
#20. The Beauty Shop Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$
– Address: 966 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5611
#19. Lafayette’s Music Room
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2119 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
#18. Corky’s BBQ
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,520 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5259 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3513
#17. Rizzos by Michael Patrick
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Rizzo’s closed permanently in early 2022.
#16. Soul Fish Cafe – Poplar Avenue
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402
#15. Huey’s Midtown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1927 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2623
#14. Marlowe’s Ribs & Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,670 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116-6407
#13. B.B. King’s Blues Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,180 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 143 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
#12. Majestic Grille
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,186 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Grill
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-3615
#11. The Soul Fish Cafe Inc
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 862 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104
#10. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 730 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5216
#9. McEwen’s On Monroe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (642 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 120 Monroe Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2512
#8. Paulette’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, International
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918
#7. Itta Bena
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (536 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 145 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103-3713
#6. Brother Juniper’s
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3519 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5917
#5. Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217
#4. Terrace At The River Inn
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 50 Harbor Town Sq, Memphis, TN 38103-8918
#3. Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Price: $
– Address: 45 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-5101
#2. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,376 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 310 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103-4112
#1. Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,763 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: $$$$
– Price: not available
– Address: 39 S Main St Southwest Corner of Main Street and Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103-5101
