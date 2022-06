Get to know a New Orleans bartender, even in passing, and you’re bound to hear them say it's time to “pass the same $20 bill around” this time of year. It’s an old chestnut, passed down from generation to generation of bartenders, making its yearly debut just as the vengeful heat of New Orleans’ summer settles in and the tourists and fair-weather transplants scurry for cooler climates. The implication, of course, is plain: With nobody around but us barflies to collect tips and tabs from, things are about to get lean.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO