Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has said that Arsenal would ‘lose half of the fanbase’ if Liverpool and Manchester City target, Bukayo Saka, leaves the club. There have been reports surfacing recently that the Premier League’s top two clubs are very interested in Saka and are huge admirers of the Englishman, but Nicol stated to ESPN that Arsenal ‘won’t let him go’, or else there will be a ‘revolt’.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO